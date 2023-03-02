Part gallery, part beach club, it’s a vibrant spot with stunning interiors…

Palm West Beach is already home to some fabulous beach bars and restaurants, and now there’s a new beach club for topping up your tan at. Called Gallery 7/40, this vibrant spot is a part beach club and part gallery housed in The Club, alongside Eva, San and Playa. Showcasing eclectic decor and Mediterranean cuisine, this venue oozes artistic expression and comes complete with an indoor and outdoor restaurant as well as a swimming pool and its own stretch of beach.

If you’re a lover of art, food and the ocean, then Gallery 7/40 is calling your name.

Upon entering the venue, guests will be transported to the streets of Barcelona. Inspired by the Catalan modernist architect Antoni Gaudi, the interiors are unlike anything in Dubai, with curved ceilings and floors, that are littered with colourful mosaics which curve into the bar and wrap around the kitchen. The playful yet sophisticated interior utilises multiple textures and colours, with the bar being accompanied by unique marble iridescent-esque bar stools, with an illuminated stain-glass mosaic logo sitting proudly above.

Murano glass chandeliers twinkle from the ceiling, adding yet another unique twist to the venue’s playful allure. Each table differs with some featuring unique kaleidoscopic designs with bursts of bright paint. All chairs are mismatched with some featuring art deco stools and others paired with marble-like chairs.

The kitchen opens up to the restaurant, with mosaic tiles scattered across the back and illuminated by dangling gold art deco light features. Gallery 7/40’s menu boasts a symphony of European and Mediterranean cuisine, fusing ingredients from both land and sea with playful twists that complement its surroundings. Their cocktail menu has been specially curated by two mixologists that push the boundaries of classic drinks, utilising whacky elements such as edible glitter to create a glistening drink.

Once guests step outside, the magic only amplifies, with tables nestled in the sand and funky chandeliers floating above them. A wooden bar guides you through the terrace, stripped with white paint and paired with rattan bar stools. Larger tables sit in front of a shimmering pool, built in a cabana-esque design, framed with breezy white linen curtains. Tables adopt the same mismatched vibe as the inside, with bright floral and jungle-like patterns on all pillow covers and eclectically designed crockery.

Doubling as both a restaurant and art gallery, one of its main focal points is a rotating stream of vibrant artworks. Guests will be able to marvel at the artworks dotted around the venue, which will promote both local and international artists’ work.

Sun bed prices

To lounge by the pool will cost Dhs600 for a kingsize bed for two, with Dhs300 being redeemable and a single bed will cost Dhs300 with Dsh150 being redeemable. The pool is open from 11am to 7pm, with towels being provided upon arrival.

Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 3am daily, Tel: (0)58 550 0740, gallery740.com