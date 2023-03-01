That’s cheaper than the round trip taxi to the airport…

“Mama Mia” is what we said when we heard that budget airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is resuming its direct flight from AUH into Santorini this summer, and that fares are priced from Dhs179.

Then it was ‘here we go again’ because we’ve paid more than that for a pizza in the last month. Don’t get your hopes, we thought, surely it’s a typo… ‘we’ll be broken hearted’. There must be a catch. Maybe you have to Abba-on exorbitant airport taxes or something?

Cheap holidays from Abu Dhabi

But no, it’s a legit one-way direct airfare price. On a twice-weekly (Monday and Friday) direct service starting on June 2, 2021. They’re available to book now on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.

We checked a few dates and at the moment you’ll have to book in June to get the lowest fares, but they are there (and include one carry-on bag of max dimensions 40x30x20cm).

More summer holiday destinations

Other Wizz Air summer routes include Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan (flights from Dhs199 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from June 1), Larnaca in Cyrpus (flights from Dhs179 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from July 3) and Sohag in Egypt (flights from Dhs199 on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, from July 4).

They join existing network destinations including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania), Yerevan (Armenia) and more.

Images: Provided