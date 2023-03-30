Try something new…

For foodies, Dubai is a treasure trove of cafes and restaurants, but if you want to venture into the delicious culinary field, Dubai has some amazing workshops that will make every foodie’s heart (and stomach) dance.

From learning the art of fermentation to how to make the perfect matcha, there is something for everyone.

Here are six amazing food workshops that you need to check out:

Tabchilli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Tabchilli is a homegrown gem located in Dar Wasl mall, run by Maher, who is greatly passionate about all things spicy and fermented. It offers an array of gorgeous fermented products as well as weekly workshops. In the two-hour workshop, guests will be guided through the fermentation process before getting down to business, making their own kimchi and chilli paste to take home. If you’re an avid spice lover or just have a hankering for fermented foods, then you need to make your way down to this workshop, priced at Dhs400 per person.

Tabchilli, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai, Mon to Sat 6pm to 10pm, Sun 9.30am to 12pm and 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 584 3463, tabchilli.com

Megumi Matcha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Rie from Japan started Megumi Matcha one year ago, selling ceremonial grade matcha and hosting tea-making workshops in Dubai. From the farm in Kyoto to the packaging, Megumi is completely run by women. Each month, Megumi hosts a matcha workshop at Vanilla Sukkar – a local mother-and-daughter-owned gem in Jumeirah. In two hours, guests can learn the history of the Japanese tea ceremony, how matcha is grown, how to make the perfect cup, and try matcha-infused sweet treats. A must-try experience for any matcha fans out there.

@megumi_matcha

Streetery Food Hall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streetery Food Hall (@streetery)

Ever wondered how Streetery manages to nail their signature wontons every time? Well, now you can learn all their top tips and secrets every Sunday from 3pm, with a hands-on wonton workshop. Streetery’s mastermind chefs guide you through how to make the filling, the wonton dough as well as its delicious sauces. At the end of the class, all worker bees will be able to enjoy their wontons alongside a drink of choice, for just Dhs55.

Streetery Food Hall, JLT, Cluster D, every Sunday 3pm onwards, Dhs55, Tel: (0)4 587 3373, streeteryfoodhall.com

Culinary Boutique

Culinary Boutique will meet all of your kitchen and food-related needs. A cake for a special event? They can supply it. Need kitchen hire for a demonstration? They will provide. Have a special event that needs to be catered to? Consider it, done. On top of all of this, they also provide daily cooking classes on-site. Their current calendar includes Thai cooking, sushi classes as well as breakfast classes… Why order sushi when you could learn and recreate it fresh at home?

Culinary Boutique, various locations in Dubai, open daily from 8am to 10pm, culinaryboutique.com, @culinaryboutique

Katsuya

Using the influences of Japanese culinary masters, Katsuya Uechi and the legend Noby Matsuhisa, chef Pavel will be taking guests on an educational yet fun journey through the art of sushi making. Except to learn all the best techniques, tips, and secrets of the very delicate art of sushi making using only the best ingredients to create the perfect unity of flavour. Hosted every Sunday at Katsuya Hyde from 12pm to 8pm, this class will cost Dhs299 per person.

Katsuya, Business Bay, Dubai, every Sunday during Ramadan 12pm to 8pm, Dhs299, Tel: (0)4 871 1111, @katsuyahydedubai

Mamalu Kitchen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamalu Kitchen (@mamalukitchen)

This homegrown business aims to empower individuals through cooking. Little ones, parents, friends, couples, and even corporations are invited to improve their skill set through the numerous cooking classes on offer including how to perfectly cook fish or bake cakes.

Mamalu Kitchen, Depachika, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9am to 5pm daily, Tel: (0)52 747 9512, mamalukitchen.com

Images: Provided and social