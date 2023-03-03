Sponsored: 21 bars, three cuisines, one beach club…

There are a number of reasons why UAE residents and visitors flock to the popular Bla Bla Dubai. The beachside destination is always bustling with its nightlife entertainment, but they also have multiple offerings to satisfy every craving.

Guests can enjoy the delicious food and drink deals out on the gorgeous outdoor terrace and bask in the views of the twinkling Bluewaters Dubai while vibing to the nightly live entertainment.

Here are four reasons you need to make your way to Bla Bla Dubai

Daily offerings

Bla Bla offers three types of global cuisines including Japanese, Italian and American, all utilising the finest ingredients. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are available, with the menu featuring pork dishes that will elevate any full English breakfast. Also on offer are BBQ pork ribs, pork belly, and bangers and mash. You can even bring children with you but only until 5pm.

Ladies Night

Showcasing a new menu and new entertainment, all-girl gangs can make themselves at home on Bla Bla’s al fresco terrace which boasts twinkling views of the Ain Dubai. Every Tuesday for Dhs195, you’ll get to tuck into a three-course menu and five drinks between 6pm and 10pm. If you’re feeling fancy, upgrade to the sparkling package for Dhs220.

Grape Escape

Spice up your Saturday with bottomless wine and a set menu for Dhs300. Sip on a selection of grape, which can be paired with your dishes such as California rolls, BBQ pork ribs and grilled sea bass from 1pm to 4pm. Beers are also available, and the little ones are also invited to the party.

Sunday Roast

What are Sundays without a roast with all the trimmings? Make your way to Bla Bla on Sunday from 12pm to 7pm, and indulge in chicken, black Angus prime rib or pork, with a soup to start and a dessert to polish off your meal. For Dhs120, your roast can be enjoyed with soft drinks, or pay Dhs149 for two hours of unlimited grape or hops.

Bla Bla Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, 8am to 3am daily, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae

Images: provided