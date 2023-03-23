Sponsored: Choices and Rangoli invite residents to enjoy delectable spreads…

During the month of Ramadan, Yas Island Rotana presents an unforgettable iftar experience from Choices and Rangoli restaurants. Both restaurants will come together to offer guests a variety of tasty dishes that celebrate global cuisines.

Indulge in a range of the most traditional dishes, and break your fast with dates. Start light with soups and salads, then fill your boots with hearty main courses that include chicken and lamb options. To conclude things on a sweet note, delectable desserts and Arabic sweets await.

After a reflective day, the grand iftar meal with traditional Indian tandoor grills and Ramadan-inspired drinks is a lovely spot to gather with your nearest and dearest. Live cooking stations feature dishes including the popular ouzi, samosa chaat and shawarma, while for the main course, guests can delight in Lamb harees, biriyanis, and chicken saloona.

After dinner, there are naturally sweet treats to enjoy. A plethora of Arabic sweets such as pistachio mohalabhiam, cashew baklawa or date mamools. If you’d prefer, there is also a chocolate fountain where guests will be able to drown all sorts of delights in chocolate. Of course, no iftar is complete without Umm Ali.

Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, March 23 to April 22, Dhs 179 per person, children below 6 eat free, and children aged 6-12 get 50 per cent off. groups of up to 200 available, get a complimentary iftar for every 12 bookings. Tel: (0)2 656 4155 @yasislandrotana @rangoli_yasislandrotana