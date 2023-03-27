The beach club brand is expanding into hotels, with the first one opening this summer…

Nammos has become one of the biggest names on the global beach club scene. But now the Mykonos-born hotspot is expanding into hotels, with the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. And best of all, there’s a stunning Nammos Hotel coming to Abu Dhabi.

The beloved beach club brand, which has sun-soaked spots in Mykonos, Dubai, Cannes, Qatar and a new opening coming soon to London, will open its first hotel on the stylish shores of Psarou beach, Mykonos, this summer. It’s a fitting location for the brands first hotel, as this is where the Nammos story began with with the brands original beach club. Thereafter, the next two locations for Nammos Hotels have been confirmed as the paradisiacal island archipelago of the Maldives; and the chic UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. Although the location of Nammos’ Abu Dhabi is yet to be confirmed, we do know the hotel will open in 2025, as per its website. We’re already packing our bags.

An extension of the brand’s refined, fun-loving beachside dining experience, guests checking-in to Nammos Hotel & Resorts, can expect the same style and sophistication at the resort iteration. According to the announcement, Nammos Hotels & Resorts will ‘provide an unrivalled and genuine hospitality experience that mirrors elements of the existing Nammos offerings, whilst evoking a true sense of laid-back luxury.’

Nammos Hotels & Resorts is the result of a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi, who acquired a steak in the European hospitality group in December 2022; and Monterock International.

“The properties are set to embody the lifestyle we’ve created within an unrivalled hospitality experience, and we’re excited for Nammos’ global customers to experience the brand within a hotel setting,” commented Zannis Fratzeskos, founding partner of Nammos World.

nammoshotels.com/abudhabi