Address Sky View offers an opulent experience throughout the year, but no time more so than during Ramadan. The hotel’s offerings crafted to perfection combined with the gorgeous Dubai skyline views make it an unforgettable gathering.

Here are four ways to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan at Address Sky View

Gourmet Iftar Buffet

Offer: Gourmet iftar buffet

Dine at The Restaurant at Address Sky View where you and your loved ones can enjoy a gourmet iftar experience in an intimate setting. All the traditional iftar favourites will be available from mezzeh to sushi, salads, mains and desserts. There are fresh Ramadan juices and for entertainment, there will be traditional Arabic-style background music to set the scene.

Thursday, March 23 to April 22, 2023, sunset to 9pm; Dhs260 per adult, Dhs130 children ages 6 to 12, under 5s free.

Ramadan Nights with Hubbly Bubbly at Deck Too

Offer: Iftar buffet, inclusive of hubbly bubbly and hot beverages at Deck Too

Spend a night during Ramadan at Address Sky View’s The Restaurant. You can pick from one of many warm inviting areas from the Living Room, the Dining Room, Library, or Veranda where you can indulge in a traditional Arabesque buffet. To add a touch of luxury to your evening, the package includes hubbly bubbly and hot beverages at Deck Too where you will be serenaded with music and have supreme Burj Khalifa views to help you relax.

March 23 to April 22, sunset to midnight; Dhs360 per adult, Dhs180 children ages 6 to 12, under 5s free.

Magical Suhoor at Deck Too

Offer: A la carte menu

Celebrate the most important meal of the day during Ramadan with a delicious a la carte Middle Eastern menu at Deck Too. The poolside venue offers up glittering Dubai skyline views and you’ll have a musician to entertain you all night long.

March 23 to April 22, 9.30pm to 2am; a la carte menu.

In-Room Dining Suhoor

Offer: In-room suhoor | Set menu or a la carte menu

If you wish to spend suhoor in the comfort of your rooms, Address Sky Views offers the perfect in-room dining option. You can delight in the set suhoor menu for Dhs100 or pick your Middle Eastern favourites from the a la carte menu which will be delivered to your room.

March 23 to April 22, 9.30pm to 4am. Dhs100 set menu.

For reservations for any of the above offers, call 04 245 8888 or email DineAtSkyView@addresshotels.com

addresshotels.com