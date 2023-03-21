The artisanal chocolate factory is now open in Alserkal Avenue…

Chocolate aficionados, get excited…There’s a real-life chocolate factory now open in Dubai’s bustling arts district, Alserkal Avenue.

Ganache Chocolatier’s flagship factory, café, and boutique features over 100 flavours to choose from and a unique gift wrapping station that allows you to customise your own boxes.

Open to all, chocolate lovers can experience first-hand the craft of artisan chocolate-making and sample the nostalgic flavours like baklava crunch and zaatar praline, as well as delectable bonbons and floral flavoured treats. (Almost) too good to eat.

Inside, the chocolate ganache-inspired space looks almost edible – designed to resemble the colours, curves, and textures of the chocolate it creates.

Behind the cocoa creations, Chef Hassan Salam, who has previously worked and trained with the likes of Ecole Du Grand Chocolat Valrhona, hand crafts each chocolate in-house with the finest ingredients sourced from Switzerland, Belgium, and France.

Mouza Alabbar, co-founder of ANOTHER, Alabbar Enterprises and visionary behind Ganache Chocolatier, said, “We are deeply proud of our homegrown roots behind this concept. From the handmade crafted chocolates to the in-house factory & the chocolatier chefs, our creations are 100 per cent homegrown in all its true meaning.

We welcome everyone at Ganache Chocolatier for every chocolate craving, gift or special moment. The future is bright and our journey for chocolate has just begun.”

Ganache Chocolatier, Warehouse 82 Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily, 10am to 10pm. Tel:(0)56 420 3732. @byganachechocolatier

Images: Provided