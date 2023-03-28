Stay a little bit longer at Alserkal this Ramadan…

This Ramadan, our city’s cultural hub of Alserkal Avenue has created something extra special, inviting guests to celebrate cultural diversity after sunset. From Saturday April 1 to Sunday April 9, cultural stories will be celebrated and shared through screenings, poetry performances, gift exchanges, music by a handpan orchestra, and other activities.

This late-night programme will take place from 8pm till 11.30pm, with free activities for all to attend.

As Ramadan is an opportunity to connect, Stay a Little Longer will encourage visitors to engage with different cultures, and experience Ramadan through a different lens, through the eyes of other cultures.

Food is always essential, with this late-night programme honouring the integral part that food plays in connecting people from different cultures during Ramadan. Food pop-ups will be open throughout Alserkal Avenue for visitors to break their fast, with dedicated eating areas where visitors can sit and enjoy their meals. Guests can also enjoy Avenue resident Kave hosting a slow suhoor on Sunday April 5.

All the happenings at Alserkal

Guests can experience the Storytelling series, created by Sheen Saif, illustrating stories about the sense of home, personal identity and more in different languages.

Slow Art Walks will also be taking place, guiding guests around the avenues galleries on Sunday 1, Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5, in different languages. The exhibition ‘A Gathering of Lovers’ by Maryam Lamei will be presented during this week by Dastaangoi will be opening at Jossa by Alserkal.

Catch live Poetry sessions with Danebelle Gutierrez, as well as live music performances taking place throughout the programs, which will include an Indian classical performance and a performance by ZigZag Ghanem, among others. Visitors are also encouraged to bring items from home which they can exchange at the Faire Trade barter pop-up or browse a curated selection of books in the Bootleg Griot each evening.

On Saturday April 8 and Sunday April 9 visitors will be able to experience the art of Arabic coffee making, at a live demonstration – an integral part of Ramadan.

To view the whole programme, check out their website.

Stay A Little Longer, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Saturday April 1 to Sunday April 9, 8pm till 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 333 3464, alserkal.online