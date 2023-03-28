Sponsored: Sustainability is at the very core of this iftar…

Located right in front of the stunning Burj Al Arab, this Ramadan Garden at Jumeirah Beach Hotel is truly one of a kind.

The bohemian garden offers pristine views of Dubai’s most iconic hotel and enjoy the cool sea breeze and the sunset over the Arabian Sea. It’s a refreshing break from the traditional-looking Ramadan venues, which makes it one to try.

What’s most important is that the Ramadan Garden exudes sustainability, in keeping with the Year of Sustainability as announced by UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan. All food is locally-sourced and served in a plastic-free venue lit by sustainable lighting.

Iftar

Guests dining here for iftar are in for a sustainable evening with a locally-sourced buffet, inclusive of sustainably-bottled filtered water and Ramadan juices. Pick from soup, mezzeh, salad, live mixed grill, shawarma, and a number of mains such as prawn harra, lamb stew, kale and mushroom lasagna, sweet and sour chicken, and much more. To end your dining experience, there’s a selection of Arabic and International desserts.

From Friday to Sunday, it’s Dhs295 per person and from Monday to Thursday, it’s Dhs275 per person. For little ones ages four to 11, it’s Dhs135 per child and under three’s can dine for free.

Suhoor

From 9.30om to 3am, guests can enjoy an a la carte menu at the beautiful garden. It’s Dhs220 minimum spend per person.

Diners will also be able to enjoy shisha at the lounge where you can soak in the gorgeous views right by the water’s edge.

A private experience

Want privacy? You can book a beautiful Boho-chic Majlis for up to 10 people with a minimum spend of Dhs4,500 for iftar, and Dhs3,500 minimum spend per Majlis for suhoor.

The price includes table service, Ramadan juices, filtered water and unbeatable Burj Al Arab views.

For bookings, visit this link here or reach out to the Jumeirah Beach Hotel team at C&IAdminJBH@jumeirah.com or on 04 406 8044

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, iftar from sunset to 8.30pm and suhoor from 9.30pm to 3am, Tel: (0)4 348 0000. jumeirah.com/JBHRamadan

Images: Jumeirah