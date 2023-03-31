Sponsored: It’s got a great new Friday happy hour…

That ‘Friday feeling’ hits like nothing else, and choosing where to celebrate the weekend can often be a hard task in a city like Dubai. But Dhow & Anchor now has all the answers, with its new happy hour every Friday serving as the perect way to wind into the weekend.

Combine your weekend celebrations with beautiful views of the iconic Burj Al Arab and amazing deals. at this beloved Dubai gastropub.

This casual dining favourite has launched a new six-hour Friday happy hour, running from 12pm to 6pm. The perfect reason to clock off early and toast to the weekend, selected drinks start from Dhs30. The happy hour covers a selection of wines and beers, as well as spirits. So, whatever your tipple of choice, you’ll find it here.

Kickback and relax on your next Friday afternoon, enjoying laid-back vibes and a crisp drink whilst basking in the sunshine and views of the Burj Al Arab.

Guests can stay fuelled with the moreish gastropub menu, which boasts an array of pub cult classics. Expect Angus beef sliders, veggie bangers and mash, the ultimate lobster roll, and chicken & mushroom pie to name a few. End your night on a sweet note with British favourites, a sticky toffee pudding, apple crumble or an Eton mess.

Extend your lazy afternoon into the evening and catch the live music, which will run from 7pm to 10pm, guiding you into the weekend with popular songs.

Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqueim 3, Dubai, Friday happy hour 12pm to 6pm, daily opening hours 12pm to 12am daily, Tel: 800 323232, jumeirah.com

Images: provided