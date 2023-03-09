Sponsored: A beautiful evening awaits…

This Ramadan, for the first time ever, La Cantine Du Faubourg will be hosting a magical iftar dinner. Located in the iconic Emirates Towers, the venue oozes both style and sophistication as if it were plucked straight from the streets of Paris.

With dazzling decor and decadent dishes, this timeless venue will ensure guests are enamoured by the multi-sensory experience. In the last decade, La Cantine has been one of the city’s favourite hotspots for extravagant events, dinners of grandiose and luxurious launches like no other. The elegant venue boasts flair and finesse with its lavish offerings.

It will be no different as we enter the Holy Month. For the first time, gather your loved ones and friends for a chic offering at the restaurant. The iftar dinner will be available throughout Ramadan from sunset to 9.30pm and guests are invited to revel in the atmosphere as they break their fast.

On the menu

The menu for the iftar is an impressive spread of La Cantine’s fine flavours. The four-course meal will include a light mushroom soup with sumach powder, a choice of five different starters, four mains and three desserts.

So guests are spoiled for choice. Moreish choices created by culinary director Gilles Bousquet include chicken and foie gras briwats, lamb shoulder confit and a chermoula-crusted seabass, or red braised vegetables with harrisa.

Round off the divine evening and boost your spirits with something delightful and sweet such as a rose and raspberry panna cotta.

Iftar at La Cantine du Faubourg is priced at Dhs275 per person inclusive of four courses and soft drinks.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, DIFC, sunset till 9pm, Dhs275 inclusive of soft drinks. Tel: (0)4 352 7105 lacantine.ae