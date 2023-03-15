Sponsored: a magical place to unwind this Ramadan…

If you’re looking for the perfect place to go for iftar this Ramadan, then look no further. Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina’s restaurant, Lo+Cale, is offering an incredible iftar where guests can unwind and celebrate with their loved ones whilst taking in picturesque views. Join the fun from sunset to 11pm, from Dhs175 per person.

Break your fast with gorgeous views of the Marina…

Gather your family and friends on a beautiful outdoor terrace, that boasts breathtaking views of the Dubai Marina. Guests can choose to perch inside or on the outdoor terrace, whilst they feast on a spread of global cuisines and dishes from live cooking stations.

Break your fast with a selection of sweet dates and refreshing juices, before tucking into hot and cold starters, from homemade breads and hummus to fresh salads. For the main event, guests can choose from a lavish buffet and live cooking stations where traditional shawarma and grilled meats are available. Expect charcoaled shish taouk, lamb koftas and mixed grill platters that will please the whole family.

Because there is always room for dessert, polish off your meals with Arabic treats, including baklawa, umali, kanafeh and an array of other cakes and desserts.

This iftar invites all guests to join from sunset until 11pm, for Dhs175 per person, with groups of 10 and above costing Dhs125 per person. Children from ages between seven and 11 will cost Dhs85 and those that are six or below go for free.

Crowne Plaza, Al Yahoom St, Dubai Marina, Dubai, iftars from sunset to 11pm. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. localedxb.com

Images: provided