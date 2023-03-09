Get ready for a month of incredible performances…

This March the UAE is not playing around. There is a long and extensive list of performances and parties taking place across the UAE. Whether you’re after a world-class DJ, a rap festival like no other or a desert escape, the emirates are here to deliver.

Here are all the incredible parties coming up in the UAE this March.

Thursday, March 9

DaBaby at Blu Dubai

He makes us do a lil’ dancy-dance. DaBaby will be headlining Club Blu and it is sure to be a knockout evening. The rapper has produced tracks such as Practice, Rockstar and has worked alongside Dua Lipa on the hit song, Levitating.

Club Blu, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, doors open at 10pm, tables available by booking. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

Friday, March 10

BIA at Soho Garden

She’s in Dubai and she likes to shop at the mall... But more importantly, we hope she likes performing in Dubai because BIA will be at Black in Soho Garden this weekend, providing clubgoers with a spectacular evening. BIA first went viral after the release of her track with J.Cole, London and has since gone on to release other top tracks such as 16 and Super Freaky Girl.

Black, Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan, Dubai. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Fredo at Pure White

He’s been in Dubai a few times but this time Fredo will be headlining at Pure White on Friday March 10. He has worked alongside another legend, Dave, to produce tracks such as Funky Friday and All I Ever Wanted. In his own right, he has brought to us hits such as I’m Back, Dave Flow, and Netflix & Chill.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Reconnect by Snoopy Beats at Sandy Beach Resort

A getaway in itself, Snoopy Beats seeks to provide festival goers with a scene that is full of energy. The festival will adopt a theme of nature and human connection this weekend, with live music from the beach to the garden, digital and 3D art spaces and vibrant art throughout the festival. Tickets are on sale now.

Reconnect by Snoopy Beats, Sandy Beach Hotel and Resort, Fujairah, Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12, tickets from Dhs150 inclusive of transportation. snoopybeats.com @snoopybeats

Sheck Wes at Float Dubai

American rapper best known for his song Mo Bamba will be performing at Float Dubai this weekend. Float Dubai is the world’s largest floating nightlife venue, which, paired with a rapper like Sheck Wes, makes for an evening of guaranteed bangers. Sheck Wes has also recently released his new hit Pain.

Float, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 711 1171 @floatdubai

Saturday, March 11

United We Dance at Terra Solis Dubai

With a night under the stars, get ready for an evening of class acts. Terra Solis brings to guests the likes of Redoxx, Matt Jones and many more. Alongside unmatched vibes and top tunes, there’s free access from 5pm.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali, Dubai, 5pm onwards. @terrasolisdubai

Wireless Abu Dhabi at Etihad Park

Wireless is making its eagerly-anticipated debut at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park this weekend. The headline artists have already been announced and include Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and M.I.A. The UAE link-up is all thanks to Live Nation Middle East and this inaugural edition will feature multiple sound stages, with more than 13 live performances.

Wireless Festival Abu Dhabi, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Saturday, March 11, Dhs295 general admission. ticketmaster.ae. @wirelessfestme

Claptone and more at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

Tomorrowland alum Claptone, Paul Woolford and LP Giobbi will be laying down their sickest beats for partygoers until the early hours of the morning. Ladies have free entry until 11.30pm, general entry at the door will cost Dhs150. Tables are also available upon request, starting from Dhs5,000.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeriah, ladies free entry until 11.30pm, gents entry Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 321 3361, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Trey Songz at The Penthouse

He’s back once again and we cannot be more excited. R&B singer and songwriter Trey Songz has been making his rounds through Dubai’s biggest nightclubs and hangout spots and this weekend he will be performing at The Penthouse at Five Palm Jumeirah.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. @thepenthousedubai

Bonobo at Dubai Opera

UK electronica star Bonobo will be hosting an electrifying performance for one night only at Dubai Opera on Saturday, March 11, 2023, showcasing his new Fragments album. He has seven Grammy nominations. Prices start from Dhs350 and tickets can be booked here.

Bonobo Fragments Tour 2023, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, March 11, 2023, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

Martin Solveig at Verde Beach

His bass drops put a smile on our faces: French DJ Martin Solveig headlines Verde Beach this weekend. If you aren’t aware, Marting Solveig is one of the many DJs and producers attached to Spinnin’ Records and is known for hits like All Day and Night, Juliet and Romeo, and Jealousy.

Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 228 5053 @verdebeachdubai

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike at Zero Gravity

This duo have been performing around Dubai as solo artists of late but they are finally coming together as the iconic duo that they are performing at Zero Gravity for a full day of festivities. The day promises beach party vibes with an all-inclusive pool and beach brunch from 1pm to 5pm, with the main event taking place from 5pm until late. The producers have worked with some pretty incredible artists in the industry including Vini Vici, Timmy Trumpet and R3hab to name a few. Tickets start from Dhs149 and are available here

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike at Zero Gravity, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai, Saturday, March 11 from 5pm, from Dhs149. dubai.platinumlist.net @zerogravitydubai

Tuesday, March 14

Kid Ink at 1OAK

Let’s just be honest, let’s just be real – this is kind of a big deal. American rapper Kid Ink will be heading to an iconic nightlife venue’s birthday bash. The rapper will be hosted by 1OAK for one night only, so you don’t want to miss it as it is guaranteed to be a brilliant night out. He is known for working with Chris Brown on tracks like Show Me and Main Chick. He also has some brilliant solo hits, such as his newest song Mykonos Flow.

1oak, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0) 52 881 8888 @1oakdxbofficial

Friday, March 17

Bongo’s Bingo at Zero Gravity

It’s back and better than ever with a St. Patricks Day celebration. With the luck of the Irish get ready for a novelty night out at Bongo’s Bingo Head to Zero Gravity for an evening of all things green, and a guest appearance from none other than Girls Aloud star, Nadine Coyle. Dig out your greenest outfit, and get ready for some wild bingo.

Bongo’s Bingo, Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Dubai, from Dhs150 per person. tickets here.

Saturday, March 18

The Script at Media City Amphitheatre

Get ready for a fantastic party: The Script will be headlining the St. Patricks Day celebrations at McGettigan’s Media City Amphitheatre festival on Saturday March 18. Regular tickets are Dhs349, while brunch and festival packages start from Dhs699 and will include a brunch at one of the McGettigan’s branches before catching a bus to Media City for the festival.

The Script, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Saturday March 18, 2023. Tickets from Dhs349 via platinumlist.net, mcgettigans.com/shop

Blond:Ish at Terra Solis Dubai

The incredibly talented DJ Blond:Ish will be making her way to the dunes of Dubai this month for an evening of creative musical talent. She is well known for her hits like Sorry, Tra Tra, and Waves. Get ready for yet another stellar event at the desert oasis venue Terra Solis.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali, Dubai, 5pm to midnight, Dhs150 entry. @terrasolisdubai

Lost Frequencies at Beach by FIVE

After releasing the global smash hit Are You With Me in 2014, Lost Frequencies skyrocketed to fame and was the first Belgian to hit number one on the UK charts. He will be headlining Bohemia at Beach by Five at Five Palm Jumeirah on Saturday March 18. Tickets are on sale now and cost Dhs100 for ladies and Dhs200 for gents, both inclusive of three drinks.

Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs100 for ladies, Dhs2oo for gents. @beachbyfive

Sunset Beach Party at Wavebreaker JBR

Get ready for the annual beach blowout at Wavebreaker Beach Bar and Grill. Enjoy an evening of music, dance and uninterrupted views. Entrance is entirely free and they’re offering guests a special of Dhs99 for three drinks along with bites such as buffalo wings, and burgers.

Wavebreaker Beach Bar and Grill, JBR, Dubai, 2pm till late. Dhs99 three drink and bites. Tel: (0)4 318 2319 @wavebreaker_jbr

Demi Lovato at Coca-Cola Arena

It’s ok not to be ok about this, but Demi Lovato will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena for the first time ever on Saturday, March 18, at 7.30pm. Tickets are already available here. The singer and actress first rose to fame thanks to the Disney film Camp Rock. Since then she has gone on to release countless bangers such as Cool For The Summer, Heart Attack and Confident. Her performance will be part of her world tour, which she recently announced would be her last.

Demi Lovato at Coca Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm. Tickets from Dhs195 to Dhs499. coca-cola-arena.etixdubai.com

