Ultra Abu Dhabi is finally here…

This week is going to be massive with some pretty incredible festivals, performances and parties happening across the UAE. Whether you’re after a desert getaway with impeccable music or looking to catch a few rappers doing their dues in the city – this week the UAE has got you covered.

Thursday, March 2

Sunwaves in Ras Al Khaimah

Coming from Romania for the first time in the UAE is the incredible Sunwaves festival. The festival will be taking place from Thursday, March 2 to 4 – that’s three days of dancing on the sand at The Dunes. Guests can expect a lineup of international DJs across two stages making it a weekend packed with electric tunes. For the full lineup, visit this link here. Tickets are also available and start from as low as Dhs100.

Sunwaves, The Dunes, Ras Al Khaimah, from Thursday, March 2 from 6pm, tickets from Dhs100 @sunwavesfest rak.sunwaves-fest.ro

Friday, March 3

Wiley

A legend in the Grime universe, he’s coming back with that Wiley flow. Taking the stage at Vii, you’re guaranteed a night of Too Many Man, Boasty and Good Times. Although there might be some controversy surrounding the artist we are sure that the evening will be incredible nonetheless. Wiley will be supported by local legends, DJ Bliss and Shef Codes.

Vii, Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road. Tel: (0)52 750 5777. @viidubai

Saturday, March 4

Kungs

The definition of a summer track, the Kungs are known for the absolute tune This Girl. They will be taking on Bohemia at Beach By Five for an afternoon of his incredible mixes such as Jammin by Bob Marley and Are You With Me by Lost Frequencies. General access starts from Dhs200 for ladies and Dhs300 for gents, both inclusive of three drinks. Sunbeds and cabanas are available on request.

Bohemia at Beach By Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, from 1pm, Dhs200 for ladies, Dhs300 for gents. Tel: (0)4 455 9989 @beachbyfive

Black Coffee

A legend in the Amapiano and house genre, Black Coffee will be heading to White Beach’s stage for an absolutely unforgettable evening. In 2022, he won his first Grammy for best Best Dance/Electronic album. He has worked alongside artists such as the Chainsmokers and Diplo. If you still aren’t convinced to attend, he is known for hits such as Drive and was sampled by Drake on the track Get It Together.

Black Coffee at White Beach, Dubai, Saturday, March 4, from 6pm until late, tickets from Dhs200 or Dhs500 at the door. dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunset sessions at Terra Solis

Breathtaking sunsets, poolside lounging and music all day. Sound like bliss? This festival is for you. Launched first in 2015, Sunset Sessions is an event that promises an unforgettable experience that is being brought to the desert. There is a impressive lineup of DJs including Aaryon, Smokingroove, Redoxx and more.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali – Lehbab road, Dubailand. Tel: (0)50 937 2344 terrasolisdubai.com

CamelPhat

They sip the Coca-Cola, we’ll tell you what’s happening – this weekend. CamelPhat will be heading to Code by Soho Garden this weekend for an evening of electric house music. The duo are known for many a hit, Cola, Dopamine Machine and Easier to name a few. Get there early as there is free entry until midnight and then door policies apply.

Code, Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Lil Pump

A face you wouldn’t miss in the street. Lil Pump is an acquired taste, to say the least, nevertheless, he will be heading to Pure White for a night of Gucci Gangs and Esskeetit. The rapper has worked with some other pretty dope artists such as Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and Diplo to name a few.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Sunday, March 5

Ultra Abu Dhabi

Ultra Abu Dhabi is making its long-awaited arrival in Abu Dhabi on March 4 and 5. The lineup has already been announced and artists include Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Afrojack, and Nghtmre to name a few. Tickets for the world’s premier electronic music festival’s inaugural Abu Dhabi event start from Dhs450. Tickets are available here.

Ultra Abu Dhabi, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, March 4 and 5, 2023, from Dhs315. ultraabudhabi.com, platinumlist.net

Sunday, March 5

Fredo

﻿

He’s been here a few times but this time Fredo will be taking on Club Blu for one night only, their +44 Sundays. If you aren’t familiar – you need some education because he is a major name in the grime world. He has worked alongside another legend, Dave to produce tracks such as Funky Friday and All I Ever Wanted. In his own right (read as write) he has brought to us hits such as I’m Back, Dave Flow, and Netflix & Chill.

Club Blu, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Friday, doors open at 10pm, tables available by booking. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

