If you’re looking for a dazzling seaside iftar with a culinary array that extends far beyond traditional Middle Eastern fare, you need to embark on an iftar experience at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.

This regal address this Ramadan plays host to The Majlis by the Sea, a unique address for iftar where you can break your fast and gather with loved ones in a unique setting by the ocean, perfectly backdropped by the hotel’s iconic facade. Excellence and elegance all come together for this spectacular dining experience, which offers both indoor seating inside the grand Majlis, as well as a beautiful alfresco terrace. The aesthetic is breezy and contemporary, laced with Middle Eastern influences for added grandeur: trickling water fountains, twinkling lanterns and ornate lattice dividers offer guests photo-friendly moments at every turn.

The extensive culinary offering ticks all of the traditional boxes, with Arabic mezze and traditional Emirati dishes. But there’s also input from the Michelin-lauded restaurants Hakkasan, Talea and Martaban. As such, the lavish spread includes live cooking stations of pasta, pan-Asian delights and upscale Indian dishes. To round out the meal, decadent desserts of fresh pastries, Arabic sweets and Um Ali are available alongside pretty mousses, cheesecakes, crumbles and brulee’s, all the master work of the in-house pastry team.

It’s all served up against the backdrop of live Arabic instrumental music, and served from sunset until 9pm for Dhs325 per person.

As much a time for self-care as it is for gathering with loved ones, this Ramadan escape to The Hideaway by Emirates Palace Spa to relax, renew, revitalize and replenish.

During the week, when you book a one-hour Aromatherapy massage, you’ll get an upgrade to the 90-minute package. Alternatively, rejuvenate your skin with a one-hour body treatment and receive a complimentary 30 minute vegan botanical facial as a complimentary add-on.

Majilis by the Sea, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, daily throughout Ramadan, sunset to 9pm, Dhs325, 50 per cent discount for children aged 4 to 11, children under 3 dine for free. Tel: (0)2 690 9000, mandarinoriental.com/fr/abu-dhabi/emirates-palace/ramadan