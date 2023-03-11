Sponsored: All-day bites, Instagrammable interiors and local coffee make this a sweet new homegrown spot..

Whether you’re catching up with friends on the weekend, switching up your remote work location, or just looking for somewhere new to check out, you need to know about BohoX. A homegrown eatery centrally located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Boho is a cafe that’s all about community and creativity.

The two-storey cafe boasts a modern and welcoming aesthetic with a light, bright feel. The interiors are infused with natural, verdant plants and features that will make for the perfect Instagram snap, transforming the venue into a leafy green spot.

With an earthy palette, wooden interiors and plenty of plants, it’s an inviting sanctuary in the heart of the city. Best of all, there’s both indoor seating and expansive options for alfresco dining, perfect for making the most of the blissful weather.

On the menu at BohoX, breakfast, lunch and dinner options feature something for everyone. For those looking to eat clean, there’s an array of vegan and healthy dishes, nutritious salads and detox juices. Or, treat yourself to one of the freshly baked pastries or cakes, which are all made in-house.

The whole menu celebrates locally sourced ingredients and looks to support local artisans, which is apparent in both the handpicked menu items as well as the beverage menu. The coffee culture at BohoX is of top priority, and while you get your coffee fix, you’ll also be supporting local roasters who source their beans directly from the farmers.

BohoX is the latest opening from Gastronaut, a food and beverage group specialising in hospitality. The brand is responsible for creating and managing brands, with their portfolio currently including Trove at The Dubai Mall, amongst others.

For further details, contact the PR Marketing Manager, Gökhan Girmez at gokhan@gastro-naut.com

BohoX, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, daily 10am to late. boho-x.com