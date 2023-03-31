A classic tale, a cult and a cult classic…

The English cinema has been calming down this March with new films to watch. But the films that have been released are some that are exciting and entertaining. As we gear up to say hello to some of the most anticipated movies of 2023, there are great films to catch at the cinema this week while we wait. Grab some MnMs, mix them into your popcorn, get yourself a cold drink and enjoy the show.

Here are new films to watch in the cinema this week.

The Three Musketeers

A tale almost as old as time… Set in the 17th century, a young Charles D’Artagnan is left for dead after attempting to save a woman from being kidnapped. However, once he reaches Paris he does everything to find his attackers. The quest leads him to the heart of a war where everything is at stake. He runs into the King’s Musketeers, and he befriends the Three Musketeers along the way.

Cast: Eva Green, Vincent Cassel, Francois Civil, Romain Duris

Genre: Action

Air

A stellar cast to represent a stellar sportswear company that was close to going under. Until, one man, a myth, a legend, sales rep Sonny Vaccaro lead a pursuit that brought Nike to becoming one of the greatest sportswear firms with the help of the greatest athletes of all time, Michale Jordan. Listen, at this point, you’re either a die-hard Nike fan, or you’re just wrong, we don’t make the rules.

Cast: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayan, Chris Tucker

Genre: Drama

Trauma Therapy

Self-help guru Tobin Vance has been exiled to the UK, avoiding arrest from his US operations. Now, he’s secretly running more retreats, with the help of a new assistant Elizabeth, and his acolyte John.

Cast: Tom Sizemore, Hannah New, Tom Malloy

Genre: Thriller

