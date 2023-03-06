Stop procrastinating about that visit…

Like it or not, the afternoons in Dubai are starting to get warmer and before you know it, it’s summer again. While some of the top attractions in Dubai remain open year-round, the outdoor ones will shut their doors and will only re-open once the peak of summer has passed – usually around September or October.

So, if you’ve been planning that outdoor attraction visit and haven’t yet gotten around to it yet, this is your last call as in a few weeks, it will shut its doors.

Here are 4 outdoor attractions in Dubai to visit before the summer turns up the heat.

Global Village

It feels like we just announced the 27th season of Global Village, but this was way back in October 2022. The multicultural family destination usually only remains open for six months, which means it will close its doors in about two months. You will need to look out for the official announcement, but we’ve been told it will close on April 29, 2023. If you haven’t visited, expect a family-friendly destination packed with culture, shopping, entertainment and of course, plenty of food stalls and kiosks.

Global Village Dubai, E311, Dubai, Season 27, open until April 29, 2023 (tbc). @globalvillageuae

Dubai Garden Glow

You can’t miss this illuminated park as you drive past Zabeel Park. The outdoor neon park is a great place for the whole family and stands out on your ‘Gram. Inside, you can expect all your favourite attractions including Glow Park, Dinosaur Park, Ice Park, Magic Park and Art Park. At the moment, we are unaware of the official closing date of the park but tickets are only available to book until May 29. Stay tuned to their social media for official updates.

Dubai Garden Glow, Gate No. 6, Zabeel Park, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 918 8126. dubaigardenglow.com

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai’s most floral space closes its doors over the summer for two reasons. One is the boiling hot weather, and the second is planning and prepping for the next season. When it opened its doors in November 2021, it celebrated its 10-year anniversary and visitors had a new attraction to visit – Smurfs Village. This year, it expanded the Smurf Village with new installations and also added floral tunnels, lighting attractions and much more. Once again, there is no official closing date, but when we tried to book tickets, the last date it was available was May 31. You can purchase your tickets here.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, open daily 9am to 9pm (and 9am to 11pm on weekends), Dhs75 for adults, Dhs60 for children under 12, and under 3s free. Tel: (04) 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

Dubai Safari Park

Dubai Safari Park is home to about 3,000 animals. At the park, you will find tigers, gibbons and moon bears, lions, elephants, giraffes, camels, Arabian onyx, Arabian wolves and mountain gazelles and much more. When mercury levels rise the park closes its doors to protect the health of the animals (and visitors). Currently, tickets are only available until May 31, which means that the park could be closing its doors for summer from June onwards. Purchase tickets here.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa, Hatta Road, Dubai, open 9am to 5pm daily, Dhs50 for adults, Dhs30 children under 12, under 3s free. dubaisafari.ae