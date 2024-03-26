It feels like we just announced the opening…

We are getting to that time of year once again where the temperature in the UAE increases and we start planning more indoor activities. One of the main attractions we bid a temporary farewell to, is the ever-poplar Global Village Dubai and if you weren’t aware, you don’t have very long to see it as it closes in a month.

Global Village Dubai opened six months ago will remain open only until April 28, 2024.

What’s inside?

Year after year, Global Village receives millions of visitors from all around the globe who check out the park’s vibrant atmosphere, captivating shows, delectable cuisines, and unique shopping opportunities.

Inside, you can visit plenty of attractions including House of Fear – said to be the region’s scariest haunted house experience with live actors. There’s Digger’s Lab for the little ones, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! – a fun family attraction, and of course there’s the games area where the ferris wheel and other adrenaline pumping rides are.

What’s new? This year, Global Village also added a fun mini-golf attraction. There’s two golfing experiences, a challenging 9-hole course and an exciting 18-hole course with neon lights. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out Mini World, a fusion of the most iconic attractions from around the world.

If Global Village is synonymous for food for you, there’s so many spots where you can get your fill. You can find a majority of the food stalls scattered around, however, the foodie areas you can’t miss are Happiness Street, Railway Market, the Floating Market and the Road to Asia where a number of fantastic countries including Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and more represent themselves.

For entertainment, there’s always something to check out. Either on the main stage, at the Cyber City Stunt Show (a performance with with flying bikes, LED-covered police cars and a tank), Neon Galaxy, and even at the pavilions – you are spoilt for choice.

In latest news, Swedish icon Zara Larsson will be performing at Global Village Dubai for a killer performance on April 18, 2024. The concert ticket is included in the ticket price which means the show is essentially free and will only cost you Dhs22.50 if you order online and Dhs25 at the gate – such a steal for such a massive performer. We are keeping our eyes on any new announcement especially around the closing.

For fans of fireworks, visitors to Global Village will be treated to a glittering firework display every weekend on Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Do note, over Ramadan, Global Village has extended its timings from 6pm and 2am daily.

Did you know you can get to Global Village Dubai for just Dhs10?

Global Village Dubai is reopening its doors this month and if you really want to go but are not sure how to get there? Don't worry! Dubai's Road Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it will be resuming public bus services to Global Village Dubai. Read more about the bus routes here.

Images: Supplied by Global Village Dubai