Is this the most photogenic country in the world?

From majestic animals, to early mornings and city skylines, here is what we found on our search for the UAE’s best photos of the week.

A morning swim…

The Burj Al Arab at sunrise…

Nature in it’s element…

Ramadan celebrations at Expo City…

The glowing Etihad Museum

Walks along the Crescent promenade…

A twilight mist over our capital…

Downtown Dubai in all it’s glory…

Sunrise over the dunes…

