From Travis Scott to Mika, it’s been an epic week for music lovers…

Travis Scott

Eight-time Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott performed in the capital for the first time this weekend, headlining Wireless Festival. The Cactus Jack record label founder is responsible for tracks including Sicko Mode and Goosebumps, and has collected some 40 billion streams and counting.

Central Cee

Wireless Festival made its eagerly-anticipated debut on Etihad Park this weekend. British rapper Central Cee was among many top headliners including Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and M.I.A.

DaBaby

Last Thursday, American rapper DaBaby headlined Club Blu, performing hit tracks such as Practice, Rockstar, and Levitating.

Mika

Legendary French restaurant Fouquet’s recently opened its doors in Dubai. In the grand opening event, Lebanese singer Mika took to the stage with a live performance featuring some of his top hits including Relax, Take It Easy, Big Girls You Are Beautiful, and Love Today.

Ashley Roberts

Former Pussycat Doll, Ashely Roberts, is enjoying some winter sun in Dubai. The star has been spotted dining at some of Dubai’s top new restaurants including Milos and Ling Ling at Atlantis The Royal and Demon Duck at Caesars Palace.

Danielle Armstrong

British reality TV star Danielle Armstrong is spending some quality time with her family of three before they turn four. From visiting Atlantis the Palm’s aquarium to dining at the likes of French Riviera at Madinat Jumeirah to Mayabay at Jumeirah al Naseem, the family has been exploring all the city has to offer.

Gregory Porter

Grammy award-winning American jazz singer Gregory Porter made his UAE debut this weekend with a captivating live performance in the capital for Abu Dhabi Musical Festival at Emirates Palace.

