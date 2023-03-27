From Frankie Dettori to The Gstaad Guy…

Frankie Dettori

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriele Malune (@gabrielemalune)

The Dubai World Cup took place over the weekend at Meydan racecourse. Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, who is set to retire at the end of the year, competed in his last Dubai race. The champion jockey was spotted with fellow horse racer Gabriele Malune at Nammos Dubai.

The Gstaad Guy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gstaad Guy (@gstaadguy)

The Gsaad Guy with his two alter egos, Constance and Colton, recently visited Dubai. The hilarious Instagram creator stayed in a penthouse at Atlantis The Royal and was spotted at Aquaventure waterpark, sand boarding and camel riding in the desert, jet-skiing, and dining at the likes of Milos and The Nice Guy. We couldn’t agree more Gstaad Guy, Dubai is way better than Coachella.

Natalya Wright

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalya Wright (@natalyawright_x)

Mark Wright’s sister and influencer Natalya Wright is currently staying in Dubai, relaxing with her partner at the ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal. The pair have been spotted at top beach clubs including Nobu by the Beach, White Beach, and Summersalt Dubai.

Ashley Roberts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASHLEY ROBERTS (@iamashleyroberts)

Former Pussycat Doll, Ashely Roberts, is still enjoying some winter sun in Dubai. The star has been spotted dining at some of Dubai’s top new restaurants including Sumosan, Milos, Ling Ling, Summersalt beach club, and Demon Duck, as well as attending the private launch party of Zuha Island.

Images: Social