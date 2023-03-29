Holiday destinations include the Maldives…

For those of you with a healthy appetite for wanderlust, you’ve likely already eyed up the Eid and summer vacations for an opportunity to drop your next pin in the map.

The problem is, with holidays representing peak travel times — prices are normally at a premium. So when a self-procclaimed ‘ultra low-cost’ airline announces a sale, it’s at least worth a look right?

Route canals

The sale began at midnight last night (00:01 March 29) and will end tonight at 11:59pm (March 20, 2022) and includes up to 20 per cent discount on thousands of seats — with prices stripped down to just Dhs179. That’s not a typo, that’s the full price and very likely the same cost as your taxi to the airport.

The sale fares apply to such popular routes to The Maldives, Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Santorini (Greece) and Medina (Saudi Arabia).

You can book flights via the app or on wizzair.com. Remember to always check entry and exit requirements (including visas) for the destinations you are travelling to and from.

Spinning the atlas

Other direct flights from Abu Dhabi include Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia

Talking about the sale, Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region and enabling residents to explore a plethora of must-see culturally rich destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises.”

“Adventurous travellers can enjoy 20 percent off our already ultra-low-fare fares, with affordable and hassle-free travel awaiting all our customers. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board our aircraft soon.”

