These are sure to put a huge smile on your mum’s face…

Mother’s Day is just around the corner (Sunday, March 19 for the UK and Tuesday, March 21 for UAE) and if you’re still looking for ways to treat your mum, look no further…

Whether your mum is a foodie, creative, party animal, or in need of some pampering – we have you covered.

Here are 10 things to do in Dubai this Mother’s Day:

Get creative with a paint and grape class

Instead of buying your mum flowers this Mother’s Day, why not get creative together or treat her to something she’ll be able to treasure forever? On Tuesday, March 21, join in this one-of-a-kind guided art class at One Life where you can create your own masterpiece under the theme of flowers or Maxime with Flowers. For Dhs340, you’ll get two glasses of wine or three non-alcoholic drinks plus a pre-sketched canvas and canapes, two hours of teaching, and all of the equipment provided.

One Life, Dubai Design District. Tuesday, March 21, 7pm to 10pm. Dhs340. weloveart.com

Tuck into a delicious afternoon tea

A Mother’s Day tradition we love everybody loves: afternoon tea. Take your mums to Eunoia by Carine where she will get treated like the queen she is with complimentary afternoon tea, flowers, and a little thank you note. With ocean views, the afternoon tea features all the favourites including crustless tea sandwiches, scones with jam and cream, chocolate cakes, lemon meringue éclairs, hazelnut flans, and more.

Eunoia by Carine, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai La Mer North. March 17 to March 21. 3.30pm to 6pm. Dhs155 per person (mothers dine free). Tel:(0)4 302 1241. @eunoiabycarine

Treat mum to a mani-pedi and a glass of sparkling

Treat yourself or your mum to N.Bar’s Mother’s Day packages, saving up to 20 percent on manicures, pedicures, massages, and lashes while sipping on a complimentary glass of Wild Idol’s (alcohol-free) sparkling rosé. What better way to show your appreciation than with a little pampering and toast?

N.Bar, various locations in Dubai. March 16 to March 21. Tel:800 6227. @nbar.uae

Relieve some stress at The Smash Room

For a unique Mother’s Day idea, you can gift your mum a smash session for her to release some frustrations and take out her stress on lifeless objects such as printers, glass, and guitars. Gift cards start from Dhs250 and smash packages start from Dhs99 per person. Plus for mothers, the Smash Room is throwing in a free DVD player for her to smash to her heart’s content.

The Smash Room, Umm Sequim Road, Al Quoz 4, Dubai. Tel: (058) 1982323. thesmashroom.com

Dinner for two with a view at CÉ LA VI

Show your sincere love and appreciation to the greatest woman in your life and invite her for an exquisite dining experience curated by Chef Howard Ko on Level 54. With incredible views over the Burj Khalifa, CÉ LA VI will be giving away free dessert to all mothers with every main course this Mother’s Day. Sweet!

Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai. Sunday, March 19 and Tuesday, March 21. celavi.com

Get pampered with a mother-daughter spa date

For a luxurious Mother’s Day gift, The St. Regis Downtown’s spa package is the ultimate way to show your appreciation and celebrate in style. Take relaxation to the next level with a 60-minute massage designed to relax and recover body muscles and promote the release of toxins, followed by complimentary access to the pool and scrumptious afternoon tea for two. The package is priced at Dhs1,110 for two – so you can treat mum and yourself too!

St Regis Downtown Dubai. March 21, all day. Dhs1,110. Tel:(0)4 512 5566. stregisspadubai.com

Send a sweet surprise with Sugargram

Surprise mum with a special sweet delivery with same-day delivery from Sugargram. The iconic itty-bitty cupcakes are the perfect way to say ‘I love you’ with three special edition Mother’s Day bundles to choose from. You can get 25 bite-sized cakes for Dhs135, or the full Mother’s Day bundle for Dhs290, which includes 25 bite-sized cupcakes in eight iconic flavours and a box of five limited edition chocolate bonbons in triple chocolate, roasted praline, popping candy, caramel macchiato, and spiced berry.

@sugargram_me

Indulge in an authentic Neapolitan evening with live music and mozzarella making

Viva la Mamma! For the foodie mamas, Scalini is hosting a magical evening of authentic Neapolitan dishes, mozzarella making, and a live performance from renowned neo-melodic singer Tony Cossentino. Indulge in traditional dishes from the newly-curated spring menu including scallops adorned with black truffle, grilled veal fillet, and aquerello rice timbale with wagyu ragout. To finish, no Neapolitan experience would be complete without a slice of Pastiera Napolotena, on the house.

Scalini, Restaurant Village, Jumeirah Four Seasons, Jumeirah. Tuesday, March 21 from 7pm. Tel: (04) 349 0068. scalini-dubai.com

Tuck into hearty breakfast at Table Otto

Table Otto in Dubai Mall’s fashion avenue has launched a special set menu for Mother’s Day serving Mediterranean-inspired dishes made with high-quality ingredients. The set menu is priced at Dhs185 for two, inclusive of three courses from baked Greek feta spanakopita to baked mushroom eggs and truffle hummus toast.

Table Otto, Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue. March 21, 9.30am to 1pm. Dhs185 set menu for two. @tableotto.ae

Dance the night away at Mamazonia

Mamas can enjoy a fun, wild night out in the jungle at Mamazonia on Tuesday, March 21 from 6pm to 11pm. With exciting entertainment and flavoursome food, ladies can choose between a two-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs155 or three courses with three drinks for Dhs169. The lively evening will see South American samba dancers and funky afrobeats played by the Colombian resident DJ.

Mamazonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina. Tuesday, March 21, 6pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 240 4747. @mamazoniadxb

Images: Social/Provided