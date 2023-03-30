Sponsored: Fun for the whole family…

Don’t make Ramadan just about iftars and suhoor. There are plenty of other things you can do in Abu Dhabi during the Holy Month as well including partaking in a number of cultural activities. The Festival at Masdar City is just one fine example of a spot you and the whole family need to visit.

Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable community, The Festival at Masdar City is open to visitors over the upcoming two weekends from March 31 to April 2, and April 7 to 9 from 9pm to 1am.

The best news? Entry is absolutely free, just head on over and enjoy.

The Festival will be packed with plenty of activities and live entertainment which will help create perfect family memories this Ramadan. Visitors can expect tunes of the oud player, be amazed by the popular tanoura dance and much more.

For more chilled and laid-back vibes, you can challenge your loved ones to a friendly game of backgammon or giant Jenga.

Ladies, there is even a henna station, so make sure you visit the stall post your meal.

Besides this, there will be plenty of Instagrammable opportunities as Masdar City will light up with plenty of Ramadan decorations. Pose with the family and loved ones and you’re guaranteed to have your next family photo for your home.

Speaking about the festival, Mohamed Al Breiki, Masdar City’s executive director of sustainable real estate said, ‘The holy month is a time for celebration and connection, and we look forward to forging new friendships as we welcome the community to the heart of Masdar City for a festival inspired by the UAE’s culture and traditions.’

Masdar City Podium (Siemens Parking), Abu Dhabi, March 31 to April 2 and April 7 to 9, 9pm to 1am, free entry. facebook.com/events

Images: Masdar