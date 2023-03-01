We are as sad as you are…

This desert pop-up blew up TikTok last winter, and it happened yet again this year. For its third edition, Not A Space returned to the Al Faya desert, inviting guests to enjoy drinks, snacks, live music and workshops, all in the breathtaking setting of the Sharjah desert.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and Not A Space in Al Faya has announced that their last day of enjoying drinks and snacks in the desert will be Saturday, March 4.

As always the location is on a first come first serve basis. However, in partnership with Crank UAE, Not A Space will be giving the season a send-off like no other. For Dhs250 per session, guests will ride off into the sunset (not really) with one Crank session, a free drink and live entertainment. Bookings can be made via the Crank app.

This season at Not A Space saw countless Instagram reels, with numerous incredible moments. From delicious coffee meet-ups to early morning yoga. Needless to say that we will be waiting with bated breaths to see what is in store for Not A Space next year.

If you’re heading that way – the exact location of Not A Space Al Faya here, and by car it will take you around an hour to drive from Dubai. You just need to take the E44 to E611 and head up E102.

What’s a space?

If you somehow still don’t know, in preparation for next year – let’s fill you. A singularly cool, made-for-Insta hangout spot, Al Faya 3.0 is a pet-friendly desert pop-up filled with cosy nooks surrounding the central coffee counter. Perch up on bean bags, recline on a deck chair or grab a bar stool and keep warm with a freshly brewed coffee or piping cup of hot chocolate. They’re so cool you can even buy Not A Space merch, and snap selfies at the mirrored wall.

Not A Space, Al Faya, Sharjah, closing Sat Mar 4. @notaspace