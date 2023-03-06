Sponsored: Gather with loved ones for an iftar feast…

Ramadan is the perfect opportunity to gather with loved ones and share a meal. If you’re looking for a traditional iftar spread in a fun, family-friendly setting, then consider Nosh at Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

The venue will host a daily iftar throughout Ramadan, inviting guests to break their fast each evening from sunset to 10.30pm. There’s seating indoors, putting you closest to the array of buffet dishes, as well as tables outside, that come with pretty JLT views.

The iftar spread features both traditional Middle Eastern classics with a few international surprises, ensuring there is something for everyone. Whether it’s getting together with family, breaking fast with friends, or iftar with colleagues, a delightful evening awaits.

Alongside the impressive array of food, refreshing Ramadan juices, leban airan and jellabe perfectly pair with the culinary array.

The extensive offering begins a selection of starters such as vine leaves, pistachio hummus, fattoush, tabouleh, mutabel and shish barak.

Live cooking stations will be constantly topped up with iftar staples like tender lamb ouzi and juicy shish taouk. There will also be a selection of dishes from the tandoor and hot mezze to pile plates with, such as cheese sambousek, meat kibbeh and spinach fatayer.

Concluding things on a sweet note the Nosh dessert section will feature traditional favourites like luqaimat, baklava, basbousa and halawat al jibn.

Iftar is priced at Dhs250 per person. As this is a family affair, children aged 6 to 12 can get 50 per cent off, while little ones aged five and under dine for free.

Nosh Restaurant, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, sunset to 10.30pm throughout Ramadan, Dhs250 adults, Dhs125 children aged 6 to 12, free for children under 5. Tel: (0)4 438 0000, movenpick.com