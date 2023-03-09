Abu Dhabi’s hoop dream saga continues…

The UAE’s basketball fans were gifted with a court-length nothing-but-net scorcher in October of 2022. Two top tier NBA teams, the Milwaukee Bucks (who also happen to be 2021 league champions) and the Atlanta Hawks, met in Abu Dhabi for a pair of pre-season warm up matches. A region- first double shot baller fest which took place at Etihad Arena.

Three pointer

There’s been more basketball action since. FIBA 3×3 is a thrill-paced three-on-three basketball format, popularised and taken from the streets and urban blacktop courts — a grass roots tribute to balling, and as of Tokyo 2021, now officially an Olympic sport (an achievement, Abu Dhabi’s support had a big role to play in). And the 11th edition of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Finals took place in Abu Dhabi between December 9 and 10, 2022.

Second period

And, as announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT) yesterday (Wednesday, March 8) at ITB Berlin (the world’s largest tourism trade fair), the sport will make a triumphant return to the capital this summer.

Today at ITB Berlin, we announced a partnership with USA Basketball to host three showcase games #InAbuDhabi this August, featuring the men’s national teams of the USA, Germany and Greece.⁣

To learn more about the upcoming games, follow @usabasketball

⁣#ITBBerlin pic.twitter.com/hWVk0FhVEZ — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) March 8, 2023

Abu Dhabi will host three games in August, with the the national squads of USA, Germany and Greece competing for regional glory.

Our Director General of Tourism, Saleh Al Geziry, meets with Jim Tooley, CEO, USA Basketball; Vangelis Liolios, president, Hellenic Basketball Federation; and Ingo Weiss, president, German Basketball Federation at ITB Berlin. pic.twitter.com/VWOS9di5lb — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) March 8, 2023

For more information on the exact dates, location and how to get those tickets — make sure you're following What's On on all social channels.

Images: Provided