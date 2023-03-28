The Strand opens next month…

Looking for a relaxed new eatery to catch up with your mates? Prepare to make plans around The Strand, the newest addition to the drinking and dining scene on the Palm Jumeirah.

Set to open this April in Palm Views West, this breezy casual dining restaurant is a relaxed iteration of coastal Mediterranean dining. With curvaceous alcoves, a calming palette of greys and azures, and plenty of botanical pops, the restaurant is a visual lesson in minimalistic design.

In keeping with the casual aesthetic, guests at The Strand can look forward to an array of specials from morning until evening each day of the week. Whether it’s a power breakfast with your early rising colleagues, or a get-together with the girls mid-week, there’s something for everyone.

The Breakfast Club will offer a main course, pastry and drink for Dhs99 all week, while the Monday blues will be banished with a special menu of tapas and drinks priced at Dhs23 all day. Looking for a cute date night? For Dhs299, tuck into a mid-week deal of cheese and wine for Dhs299.

On Tuesday and Wednesdays, ladies are invited to catch up over unlimited house drinks for three hours while grazing on sharing plates of savouries and desserts for Dhs249.

Then there’s four weekend brunches: two in the evenings on Friday and Saturday and two afternoon soiree’s on Saturday and Sunday, with three-hour packages priced from Dhs299.

To round out the weekend, the Sunday roast at The Strand promises to rival mums home cooking. You’ll be able to pick from a choice of beef, salmon and meatloaf with Yorkshire pudding and seasonal vegetables. Yum.

The Strand, Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah, 8am to 12am Sun to Thurs, 8am to 1am Sat and Sun, opening April 2023. @strandcraftkitchen