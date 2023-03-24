With the first artwork already causing a Wave of excitement…

Spearheaded and overseen by the emirate’s arbiters of all things cultural, the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT — Abu Dhabi), Public Art Abu Dhabi is a huge consolidatory project, to sketch out a bight artful future for Abu Dhabi.

The initiative will unfold through three bold brushstrokes, each focusing on a central aspect of the bigger picture.

Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial

Scheduled to open in November 2024, this element of the project will feature new commissioned works across the city, from a variety of artists working across a blend of mediums, enriching the look an feel of this already aesthetically blessed region.

Artworks like this stunning WAVE by Korean collective d’strict — the 2D video wall simulating a storm in a shoe box. Lifting the veil on the magic of this optical phantasm, it’s actually an effect created by something called the “anamorphic illusion technique”. You’ll find the mesmeric installation at Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation (naturally).

The Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative was launched with the unveiling of WAVE, a digital media artwork by the artistic collective d’strict, at the Cultural Foundation. pic.twitter.com/tzgOjEli3H — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) March 22, 2023

Manar Abu Dhabi

This thread within the grand tapestry relates to “a platform showcasing an array of light artworks”, deliberately illuminating and enhancing the city’s natural beauty.

Direct Commissions

This umbrella covers the remaining commissions, with new projects being installed on a yearly basis.

Talking about the launch of the new initiative, H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi said: “The emirate has a proud tradition of public art, which we are now elevating with our ambitious Public Art Abu Dhabi initiatives.”

“These will foster creativity, placemaking and cultural infrastructure and ensure that public art is integral to our emirate’s cultural identity, liveability, and attractiveness to visitors.”