At Topgolf Dubai, celebrations during the Holy Month of Ramadan aren’t limited to just tucking into indulgent food. At the award-winning venue, you have the chance to extend the celebrations onto the greens with a game of golf.

There are two packages available for iftar: The Arabic Iftar package and the Western Iftar Package which can be booked for groups of up to six. The packages include a host of starters, main courses, and desserts stacked up in a show-stopping three-tier Topgolf Dubai tower.

At the Arabic iftar, you can pick from dishes such as lamb uzi, eggplant musakah, samkeh harr and more while the Western package include delights such as tempura prawn, buffalo wings, short rib, baby chicken, smoked brisket and more.

You will be able to pair your iftar with soft drinks and mocktails.

The Ramadan package is a great way to spend time with families, friends and larger groups.

The above experiences can also come with two hours of classic Topgolf gameplay for Dhs1,299; or you can choose to enjoy watching others being competitive while you tuck into a meal.

If you have a larger group of 35 and above, you can book the Arabic event-style buffet. The traditional buffet will include all your iftar favourites from starters, mains, and desserts. You can pair your meal with selected drinks. It will cost you Dhs195 per person without gameplay and Dhs255 with two hours of gameplay.

You can even head on over to the newly launched Topgolf Truck in the Garden where a special Ramadan menu is available from 6pm to 11pm, which means you can enjoy iftar and even suhoor here.

For more information or to book, visit this link here, on 04 371 9999, or via events@topgolfdubai.ae.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Al Naseem street, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 371 9999. topgolfdubai.ae

