Is it raining where you are?

Dubai rain posts incoming…Some parts of Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi were hit by showers this morning, Tuesday, March 21.

There’s more on its way with convective cloud over scattered areas of the country especially Northern and Eastern areas causing rainfall, strong winds, and moderate to rough sea.

Temperatures will drop as low as 17ºC in coastal areas and as low as 10ºC in the northern emirates.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a yellow sea warning, urging people to ‘be aware’ if they go out for outdoor activities.

What sort of weather can we look forward to for the rest of the week?

According to the NCM, the next few days is also looking cloudy, grey, and windy, with chance of light rainfall on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday night – particularly in the northern emirates.

Authorities also expect fog and mist to roll in on Friday, March 24.

But, what’s the coldest temperature that the UAE has ever experienced?

The coldest temperature ever recorded in the UAE was just -2ºC, in that January last year — and perhaps most surprisingly, it was observed by meteorological equipment based in Raknah, Al Ain — which is not halfway up a mountain, this is a low-lying area.

That was the first time since records began, that temperatures in the UAE have breached the zero degrees barrier.

