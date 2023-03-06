What a weekend it was…

Every few months we like to invite our readers for, what we consider to be, the best staycation deal in the UAE. We choose the hotel, bring along some cool activations, arrange a delicious brunch, breakfast, and more. This time, we partnered with the shiny new Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club for a weekend of fun.

Our guests arrived on Saturday, March 4 to check in with a bunch of exciting activities to get them feeling weekend ready. First off, there was a morning workout class with Boxica, followed by TEPfactor’s mind-boggling puzzles, and then chilled out with delicious Italian gelato from Pedalo. Guests got brunch ready with Tara Rose Salon taking care of the ladies’ hair and nail needs, Henna by Z for some pretty non-permanent tattoo art, and Bristles and Mane kept the gents looking fresh with beard trims and quick cuts.

After a quick freshen-up, we reconvened at Origins for an afternoon brunch. The buffet-style brunch was immaculate and effortlessly catered to everyone’s tastes from seafood to a live bbq, pizza to a cheese counter, washed down with a cocktail or two. We ate well, laughed well, and danced well before heading upstairs for sundowners and the afterparty at Level 13.

And that’s not all. We ended the night in the comfort of our plush guest rooms waking up to the beautiful marina views, before heading to the breakfast buffet on the Sixth Terrace. ARTfem set up for a morning creative session, where our surprisingly-artistic guests painted their own candle holders before making their own candles, and TepFactor returned with BoxedIn adventure — encapsulating all the phenomenal thrill of an escape room challenge, in an itty bitty space.

For those without too much of a sore head, Boxica returned for another high-energy fun workout before we headed up to sunbathe by the rooftop pool, taking in the views and getting our fix of Pedalo Gelato for the last time. Needless to say, we really did not want to leave.

If you missed out on this Lock In, make sure you stay tuned as we will be announcing the next one soon.

Images: What’s On