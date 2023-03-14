Sponsored: Brunches, live music and guaranteed good craic…

With St Patrick’s Day approaching, it’s time to dig out your finest green getup for a weekend of guaranteed good times. From Friday March 17 to Sunday March 19, McGettigan’s venues across the city are offering fun-filled brunches, live music, authentic eats and a day filled with proper Irish craic.

Friday March 17

It all kicks off on Friday, where you can wind into the weekend early with a wallet-friendly brunch. From 1pm to 4pm expect fantastic food, a selection of beverages including bubbly and the famous Irish black stuff, and live music that starts from 1pm and continues well into the evening. Spaces are limited, with packages priced from Dhs199.

Saturday March 18

The Ultimate Paddy’s brunch takes over McGettigan’s quintessential Irish pubs all over town: McGettigan’s JLT, McGettigan’s Souk Madinat, McGettigan’s DWTC, Home by McGettigan’s City Walk and Factory by McGettigan’s Hilton Palm Jumeirah.

The brunches will run from 12pm to 4pm, with live entertainment, the best of Irish craic, tasty dishes and unlimited drinks. The premium drinks selection includes cider and Guinness, while all your favourite Irish dishes will be available. It’s Dhs349.

Don’t worry about missing the big games – all the Six Nations action will be screened on the big day, with the England V Ireland Match live from 7pm.

Even if you’re not brunching, everyone’s welcome to head down and enjoy the fun once brunch finishes, with free entry for all. Just be sure to head down early to avoid disappointment.

Sunday March 19

Round out the weekend with a recovery breakfast. Whether you’re an early riser or enjoy a well-deserved lie-in, the full breakfast spread is just Dhs66 all day long. Or enjoy McGettigan’s Traditional Irish Roast with chicken, beef and pork options and all the trimmings for just Dhs109.

Live music will be on all day again, keeping the St. Patrick’s celebrations going all weekend long.

Book now at mcgettigans.com.