Prepare to be spoiled for choice: There’s iftars aplenty at 12 Hyatt branded hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this Ramadan. Ensuring there’s a delightful culinary experience for everyone, a collection of restaurants across the portfolio provide the perfect spot for an evening meal, whether you’re fasting or not.

From understated sophistication at Park Hyatt’s duo of beautiful properties in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to locally-inspired luxury at Andaz, regal grandeur at Grand Hyatt and contemporary cool at Hyatt Regency, there is no shortage of enticing options for diners to choose from this Ramadan.

Best of all, if you’re a member of World of Hyatt, the brand’s loyalty programme, you’ll get 20 per cent off iftar at participating outlets for the first 10 days of Ramadan. If you’re not a member already, you can enrol online for free.

Here’s a look at some of the culinary highlights.

Dubai

Laylati at Grand Hyatt Dubai

At Laylati, Grand Hyatt Dubai has set up the quintessential Ramadan majlis. Daily live food stations include favourites such as ouzi, koshari, shawarma, falafel, and kunafa. Private cabanas are also available for those looking for a more intimate gathering.

Grand Hyatt Dubai, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs220, Dhs110 for children from five to 12. Under-fives free with one paying adult. Tel: (0)4 317 2222. @grandhyattdubai

Palm Garden at Park Hyatt Dubai

Surrounded by luscious palm trees and glittering lights, the outdoor space of Palm Garden in Park Hyatt Dubai makes for a lavish iftar setting with traditional dining options like hot and cold mezze and roasted lamb ouzi served alongside international dishes including lobster and caviar.

Park Hyatt Dubai, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs325 per person. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Al Dawaar at Hyatt Regency Dubai

Enjoy glorious buffet dishes and Ramadan signatures for Dhs199 at Al Dawaar, the city’s only revolving restaurant.

Al Dawaar, Hyatt Regency Dubai, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 209 6887, @aldawaar

Eunoia By Carine at Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai

Eunoia by Carine serves an iftar menu specially curated by Chef Izu. It includes harissa prawns, za’atar flatbread topped with akawi cheese, labneh and pomegranate salad and baked filo with cheese and sesame. Plus, braised lamb shank with roasted eggplant and herbs and sea bass baked in tomato and pepper sauce with pistachio milk cake to finish.

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah, La Mer, from sunset, Dhs235 per person. Tel: (0)4 302 1241. @eunoiabycarine

Abu Dhabi

Cyan Brasserie at Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

This Ramadan, a rich selection of Iftar delights inspired by the Arabian flavors awaits on the 18th floor of Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi. Cyan Brasserie’s Iftar features hot & cold mezze, Arabic cheese, live Shawarama counter and traditional Arabic desserts – plus stunning views of the city.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, sunset to 10pm, Dhs195. Tel: (056) 544 8158, @andazabudhabi

Oasis Tent at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas

Celebrate Ramadan with a sumptuous Arabian Nights-themed iftar under the stars. Expect a Bedouin-style feast that includes regional signatures such as lamb ouzi, veal harees and Moroccan tajine.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, from sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs320 per person. Tel: (0)2 407 1127. @parkhyattad

Sahha at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

The lavish iftar at Sahha features a selection of hot and cold mezze, and a variety of cuisine including Arabic, Asian and Indian. Plus, all your usual beloved Ramadan juices.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs220 per person. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @grandhyattabudhabi

Alongside the above, participating restaurants include: Sufra at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights; Focus at Hyatt Place Jumeirah, Hyatt Place Dubai Al Rigga and Hyatt Place Dubai Wasl District; QD’s at Park Hyatt Dubai; The Locale at Andaz Dubai The Palm; Helios at Hyatt Regency Dubai; Pearl Lounge at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl.

Book now at hyattrestaurants.com/en