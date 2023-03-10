Sponsored: The brand’s 21st store is now open…

If you’re looking to stock up on your favourite tipples this week, then you need to head to the newest African + Eastern store. The premier beverage retailer has just opened its 21st store in the city, with residents of Dubai Creek Harbour and the surrounding area now able to shop for their favourite drinks right on their doorstep.

The new store, conveniently located on the podium level of Dubai Creek Residencies North Tower 3, is a welcome new addition to this picturesque residential area, which is backed by beautiful city skyline views. Whether you’re a local resident, or a tourist checking-in to one of the duo of contemporary hotels here, it’s a handy spot to pop in and stock up. The store itself is filled with an array of grape, hops and premium beverages, and also includes a walk-in chiller.

On hand to help you find everything you need, A+E’s experienced staff are well versed in best in class service to ensure every customer gets the best experience. With over 2,000 products on offer, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for.

And to celebrate the addition of the milestone 21st store, there’s some top offers to shop at A+E Dubai Creek Harbour this March. The first 500 customers who spend Dhs100 or more including VAT will get a case of limited edition of hops cans. There’s also discounts on selected premium bubbles, available for Dhs129 until March 31. Special deals on grape and bubbly mean when you buy three you’ll get a fourth bottle for free.

Getting your license

Getting your alcohol license has never been easier, with the license now available to all residents and tourists aged 21 and above for free. Simply go along to your nearest African + Eastern store with an original Emirates ID if you’re a resident, or your original passport if you’re a tourist.

