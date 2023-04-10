From fine dining to street food, sweet to savoury…

Dubai Food Festival is back and bigger than ever with plenty of foodie experiences to try around the city, from the return of the ever-popular Etisalat Beach Canteen to Dubai Restaurant Week’s wallet-friendly deals. And that’s not all…

For the first time, foodies can dine around some of Dubai’s top restaurants for as little as Dhs10 a dish. Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savoury, fine dining or tasty street food, here are 10 dishes to try for just Dhs10 this Dubai Food Festival:

Blind Tiger

Dhs10 dish: Eggplant tempura

A great spot for pre or post-dinner drinks, this hidden speakeasy is located at the Turtle Lagoon in Jumeirah Al Naseem. The menu brags an array of mouthwatering bites, including the eggplant tempura which you can try for Dhs10 until May 7.

Blind Tiger, Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, open daily from 5pm to 2am, Tel: (800) 323 232 jumeirah.com, @blindtigerdxb

Demon Duck

Dhs10 dish: Shrimp toast

Demon Duck can be found in Caesars Palace Dubai, offering an innovative twist on Chinese and Asian dishes. Guests can tuck into Chef Alvin Leung’s delicious shrimp toast for Dhs10 this month. As part of the Dubai Food Festival, guests will also get to experience a four-hands collaboration with the legendary duo, Alvin Leung and Eric Chong. The dining experience will be exclusively for visitors on May 4, 5, and 6 from 6.30pm.

Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. Tel: (0)4 556 6466, caesars.com

Ernst Biergarten

Dhs10 dish: Chicken schnitzel and potato salad

German beer garden Ernst is located in the bustling 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central where guests can enjoy an authentic Bavarian experience, sitting on benches, drinking beer by the jug, and tucking into the authentic menu. This Dubai Food Festival, pop by to try their famous chicken schnitzel and potato salad for Dhs10.

Ernst, 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Sunday to Thursday noon to midnight, Friday & Saturday noon to 1am. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. @ernstdubai

Famous Dave’s Barbecue

Dhs10 dish: Comeback chicken burger combo

America’s legendary barbecue restaurant is serving up their indulgent comeback chicken burger combo, with fries and a sticky date pudding for Dhs10.

Famous Dave’s Barbecue, Festival City Mall, Nakheel Mall, and Silicon Oasis. Daily, 11am to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 287 6161. famousdaves.ae

Hell’s Kitchen

Dhs10 dish: Sticky toffee pudding

For those with a sweet tooth, Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen is serving their sticky toffee pudding for Dhs10 this Dubai Food Festival. The British dessert is one of Chef Ramsay’s signature recipes consisting of a moist sponge cake made with finely chopped dates, covered in a toffee sauce, and served with a vanilla ice-cream

Hell’s Kitchen Dubai, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @hellskitchendubai

Myocum

Dhs10 dish: Veggie breakfast burrito

Inspired by the relaxed all-day breakfast vibe of Byron Bay in Australia, Myocum has a passion for community, wholesome breakfast options, and a serious love for freshly-brewed coffee. Start your day the right way with their veggie breakfast burrito for Dhs10 until May 7.

Myocum, Unit 43, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Safa, Dubai, 7am to 6pm. Tel:(054 )530 5905. @myocum_dubai

Pierchic

Dhs10 dish: Spaghetti aglio, olio and pepperoncino

Dubai’s ultimate bucket list restaurant, Pierchic, is located on a pier at Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel. With stunning sea views overlooking Burj Al Arab, Pierchic is seriously wow-worthy and the perfect spot for a romantic lunch, celebrations, sundowners, or if you’re out to impress. Don’t miss the chance to dine for just Dhs10 a dish, until May 7, by ordering their delicious spaghetti aglio, olio and pepperoncino.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Streetery

Dhs10 dish: Malai curry roti paratha

This one-stop eatery in JLT has got all your Asian cravings sorted. If you’re like us, we love to try a little bit of everything, and at Streetery, this is encouraged. Enjoy the Malai curry roti paratha for Dhs10 this Dubai Food Festival.

Streetery Food Hall, JLT Cluster D, Dubai, 11am to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)4 587 3373, streeteryfoodhall.com

The Noodle House

Dhs10 dish: Bang bang cauliflower bao

In the mood for Asian soul food? Head to The Noodle House to get their popular bang bang cauliflower bao bun for Dhs10, until May 7. The restaurant has multiple locations around the city including Souk Madinat, Nakheel Mall, The Walk JBR, and Jumeirah 1.

The Noodle House, Multiple locations in Dubai. Tel: (055) 181 6280. @thenoodlehousedxb

Tortuga

Dhs10 dish: Churros

Celebrate Dubai Food Festival the Mexican way with churros and caramel sauce for Dhs10 at Madinat Jumeirah’s Tortuga.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Mondat to Thursday 6pm to 10.30pm. Friday to Sunday, 12.30pm to 10.30pm. jumeirah.com

Images: Social/Provided