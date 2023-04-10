From Dhs10 dishes to masterclasses that will have you cooking like a top chef in no time…

Dubai Food Festival is back with a bang. The 10th edition of this celebration of all things culinary is taking place from Friday April 21 to Sunday May 7, and organisers are pulling out all the stops. You probably know that Instagram-breaking Etisalat Beach Canteen has returned to Sunset Beach, and your tastebuds will no doubt be tingling as Dubai Restaurant Week’s wallet-friendly deals return this week.

But there’s more. From omakase experiences to culinary masterclasses, here’s 10 foodie experiences you won’t want to miss this Dubai Food Festival.

A paella masterclass at Lola Taberna Española

Dates: April 30, May 1, May 7

Paella is the signature dish of Spain, designed to be eaten over long lunches that turn to dinners with big groups of your nearest and dearest. At cosy tapas bar Lola Taberna Española, you can master the art of the perfect paella, which can be paired with non-alcoholic sangria, which you’ll also learn to make in this session.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, 7pm, April 30, May 1, 7, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 247 6688, lolataberna.com

A four hands dinner at Tresind Studio

Dates: April 28, 29

Tresind’s own chef Himanshu Saini teams up with Hussain Shahzad, the culinary mastermind behind Mumbai’s The Bombay Canteen for two nights only. The two chefs promise an innovative menu of fine Indian flavours.

Nakheel Mall Rooftop, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm and 9pm, April 28, 29, Dhs995. Tel: (058) 895 1272, tresindstudio.com

A pastry masterclass at Josette

Date: May 1

Learn the delicate art of French patisserie at upscale French restaurant, Josette. Chef Jibu Mohan leads Josette’s first ever pastry masterclass, where you’ll learn to make Madeleines with various fillings, the Josette chocolate bon bon, and then relax over afternoon.

Josette, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, 3.30pm, May 1, Dhs550. Tel: (0)4 275 2522, @josettedubai

Specialty coffee masterclass at Raw Coffee Company

Date: April 26, May 3

Explore the many varieties of speciality coffee as RAW’s expert baristas lead a tasting session on single origin coffees, while talking through the story of growing methods, terroir and brewing techniques.

RAW Coffee Company, Warehouse 10, Al Quoz, 3pm, April 26, May 3, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 339 5474, rawcoffeecompany.com

Torno Subito teams up with Ferrari for a special dinner

Date: May 5

Combining the finest Italian cuisine with the exquisite Italian sparkling wine of Ferrari, this six-course menu is a celebration of La Dolce Vita. Dine on a menu of signature Torno Subito dishes, paired with Ferrari wines created in the finest vineyards of Trento,

Torno Subito, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm, May 5, Dhs300 food only, Dhs650 with wine pairing. Tel: (0)4 245 5800, tornosubitodubai.com

A four hands dinner with chef Alvin Leung and chef Eric Chong at Demon Duck

Date: May 4, 5 and 6

They’re described as an unorthodox duo, and chefs Alvin Leung and Eric Chong team up this May for three nights only. Across a bold, multi-course menu, you’ll get to enjoy a culinary collaboration that showcases playful and experimental Asian cuisine.

Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, off Dubai Marina, 7pm, May 4, 5 and 6, Dhs520. Tel: (0)4 556 6466, caesars.com

A dine around at Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Date: Daily until May 7

Dine your way around this foodie-focused resort with a four-course menu that takes you to four of the hotel’s best restaurants. You’ll start with dim sum at Hoong Loong, then move to Porterhouse Steak & Grills for a steak tartare. Then, make your way to Moana for seabream Tala-style, but be sure to save room for dessert by the sea at Laguna Beach Taverna.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, 6.30pm, daily until May 7, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Sustainability masterclass at BB Social Dining

Date: May 4

Executive chef Alex Stumpf will lead a masterclass on making sustainable dishes using local dishes with this one-off session at DIFC’s BB Social Dining. You’ll learn how to make mushroom truffle bites, while watching how chef Alex Stumpf creates his signature soft shell crab Habibti Bao.

BB Social Dining, Gate Village, DIFC, 7pm, May 4, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 407 4444, @bbdifc

Omakase excellence at Clap Dubai

Date: April 25 to 29

This limited edition culinary experience at Clap takes diners through a two-hour, 20-course menu inspired by the vibrant flavours of Tokyo. Lead by head chef Mamoru, it’s paired with soft drinks and mocktails.

Clap, Gate Village 11, DIFC, 6pm to 8pm and 9pm to 11pm, April 25 to 29, Dhs2,500. Tel: (0)4 569 3820, claprestaurant.com

Dhs10 dishes at top restaurants across the city

Date: daily until May 7

As it’s the 10th anniversary edition of Dubai Food Festival, restaurants across the city have created special dishes available for just Dhs10 until May 7. From fine dining to tasty street food spots, from savoury to sweet, Dhs10 dishes are available at some 300 restaurants. These include French Riviera, Blind Tiger, Pierchic, Hell’s Kitchen, Streetery, Ernst Biergarten, The Noodle House and La Casa Del Tango.

View the full list here.