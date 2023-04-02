These are the headliners of the BRED Festival…

Kicking off on April 26, 2023 BRED Abu Dhabi is billed as the region’s first ever “neo-culture festival”. And if you’re confused as to what that might possibly mean, join the neo-sequential human meridien (queue).

Fortunately, the organisers have provided a pretty clear manifesto for their mission along with details about what sort of events are taking place over the five-day fest.

What’s in BRED?

The festival will apparently “showcase the influence and impact of urban culture on music, fashion, [gaming,] sports and art” via the medium of showing off exclusive streetwear, bespoke art, street food, musical performances, live street art expositions, movie screenings, futsal demos, workshops, masterclasses and a swish lil basketball showdown.

It’s all taking place at The BRED Arena on the Yas Bay Waterfront. Individual day tickets are priced from Dhs50; Concert Tickets are available from Dhs195; opening party tickets are charged at Dhs150; closing party from Dhs175; and Festival Passes — which get you to all the day time activities, the concerts and the opening/closing parties — are available from Dhs495.

Meat between BRED

The meat in the sandwich has to be the musical performances, who doesn’t love a good concert. The opening party takes place on Sunday, April 26 and will be headlined by the sounds of Will Smith Collaborator DJ Jazzy ‘Shake Shake Shake the Room” Jeff. Other opening party performers include Syrian singer Omar Souleyman and British-Lebanese electronic music producer and DJ, Saliah.

But the most exciting night of live bassline bangers looks set to be Monday April 27 — for a concert celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with Def Jam Recordings. Here we’ll be treated to performances from 2 Chainz, Dave East and Armani White. In addition to one of the most prolific collaborating CVs in rap, American rapper 2 Chainz — is probably most well known for “It’s A Vibe”, “Champions” and “4 AM”.

Armani White will ignite the jump off for the international contingent with his major hits “Billie Eilish”, “Baazigar” and “Gnarley”. Whilst Dave East’s recording repertoire includes “Handsome” and “Pablo & Blanco”.

The BRED Arena on the Yas Bay Waterfront, April 26 to April 30, ticket options priced from Dhs50. bredabudhabi.com

Images: Provided