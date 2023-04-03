Sponsored: It’s the perfect spot for your next catch-up…

On bustling JBR, JB’s Gastropub is known and loved as a stellar watering hole for relaxing drinks and top quality pub grub. Located in the Amwaj Rotana Hotel, with its own entrance directly from the walk, it is the perfect spot to nip into for a cheeky drink or a tasty meal.

For the King’s coronation, on May 6, head down to JBs and catch it all on the big screens. Starting from 2pm, celebrate this event with a specially tailored menu of British specials including traditional fish & chips, bangers & mash, royal beef pie with mash, and of course the bacon sarnie.

Here are three weekly deals you won’t want to miss.

Butcher’s Block Tuesday

Tuck into succulent and delicious cuts of meat every Tuesday from 6pm to 11pm. Featuring a variety of cuts complimented by sides and condiments, it is great for sharing, or to tackle alone if you have a real hankering.

The butcher block with sides is priced at Dhs199 for two people, or Dhs335 for four people. If you’d like, add Dhs100 for a carafe of house wine or three bottles of beer.

Sunday roast

No British gastropub is complete without a Sunday roast. Roasted to perfection, succulent beef is accompanied by roast veggies and of course, Yorkshire pudding. The roast will cost Dhs99 per plated portion or Dhs129 to include a pint.

Daily deals

After a post-work drink? Well, head over for daily deals on selected cocktails, spirits, beer and wine from midday to 8pm every day. If you’d like, you can even add a delicious bite after work: there are specials from 5pm to 7pm.

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays are dedicated to late-night deals, shots, beer and select whiskey bottles have special prices from midnight until closing. To keep the vibe going, there’s live music from DJ Roman and Maby Sax on the saxophone.

JB’s Gastropub, Amwaj Rotana Hotel, JBR, open daily from 12pm to 2am. rotanatimes.com