Renowned chef, talented author, passionate philanthropist… these are just three ways to describe the man behind the menu at Jaleo. The debut Middle Eastern restaurant from star chef José Andrés is now welcoming guests to embrace authentic Spanish flavours at Atlantis The Royal.

Here’s 3 reasons to plan your next meal out around Jaleo.

For an authentic taste of Spain

From the clever design that makes each area – from the alfresco terrace to the cosy booths – feel intimate, to the extensive menu of traditional tapas, the restaurant feels like a fine export from the cobbled streets of Madrid or Barcelona. Everything is about authenticity, so tapeo like Paletilla Ibérica de Bellota, hand carved tableside and featuring eight-month cured ham from the ibérico pigs of Spain are among the signatures. As are the Croquetas de Pollo, lightly crisped croquettes packed with shredded chicken and a creamy béchamel sauce.

For its world class paella

No Spanish restaurant is complete without paella, and the options at Jaleo are particularly show-stopping. Prepared to order and cooked right in front of guests at live cooking stations, bubbling pans of signature paella, are a must-try here. Filled with chicken, rabbit, green beans and seasonal artichoke and cooked over the wood burning fire, you’ll know your meal is ready when the team ring the famous paella cowbell.

To try chef Jose Andres’ brilliant tasting menu

If you want to make sure you try the best of the best from Jaleo’s menu, then you’ll want to book the chef’s table experience. Expect to embark on a culinary tour of Jaleo’s modern and traditional tapas, tasting your way through José’s personal favourite dishes. It’s Dhs500, with the option to pair with handpicked Spanish sips.

Jaleo by José Andrés, lower ground floor, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 1am. @jaleodubai