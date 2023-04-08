Sponsored: Tastebud-tingling adventures, this way…

Dubai Food Festival has returned in all of its hunger-satisfying glory. Running from Friday April 21 to Sunday May 7, the citywide celebration of all things culinary is an annual highlight for the city’s foodies.

At Merex’s duo of destinations, City Walk and The Beach, JBR, there are no less than 100 restaurants to dine your way around the world at, many of which will be showcasing some brilliant special offers and experiences.

Here’s 8 gastronomic delights you won’t want to miss at City Walk and The Beach, JBR.

City Walk

BOAZ

Learn the tips and tricks to make a delicious pide with a masterclass lead by chef Muhammed Ors at BOAZ. An immersion into Turkish cuisine, this flavourful staple is sure to impress at your next dinner party.

BOAZ, City Walk, 4pm to 6pm, April 25, 27, May 2, 4, Dhs200 per person. Tel: (058) 8265 337

Miyabi Sushi

Always wanted to learn to make sushi? This is your chance, with Miyabi Sushi’s culinary team leading budding sushi masters through a two-hour class. You’ll have the opportunity to prepare 3 rolls and 2 nigiri, with a refreshing drink included in the Dhs140 price tag.

Miyabi Sushi, City Walk, 6pm to 8pm, April 26, May 3, Dhs140 per person. Tel: (056) 505 6203

The Noodle House

The dim sum masterclass at the Noodle House this Dubai Food Festival will see dim sum expert chef Koko immerse you in a tasteful journey where you’ll learn the basics of all the intricate techniques. Experience an unforgettable dining experience and create authentic dim sum as you go.

The Noodle House, City Walk, 4pm to 6pm, April 28 and 29, May 5 and 6, Dhs130 per person. Tel: (055) 181 6280

Caffeine Coffee Roaster

Calling all coffee lovers: You can visit Caffeine Coffee Roaster for a free 1-hour workshop that explores the nuances of 4 different brewing methods. Learn the significance of grinding and water temperature in brewing, and how to achieve the perfect taste profile from various coffee origins.

Caffeine Coffee Roaster, Building 11B, City Walk Boulevard, 6pm to 7pm April 27, 1pm to 2pm April 29, free but registration essential. Tel: (050) 534 0743

The Pit House of Barbecue

Enjoy an all-you-can-meat promotion at The Pit House of Barbecue daily from 1pm, where you can load up on moreish meats for just Dhs180 per person for adults. There’s a child’s special too, with a free meal from the kids menu for all under 5s. It’s available until closing – or sold out. uTime: 1:00 PM

The Pit House of Barbecue, Building 14, City Walk Boulevard, 1pm onwards, throughout DFF, Dhs180. Tel: (058) 5694599

Vinci Dolci

Discover the secrets of Tiramisu with Vinci Dolci’s dessert chef, Omkar Umesh Gosavi, with a tiramisu making session. After the class, guests get to enjoy their own delicious creation paired perfectly with a cup of coffee.

Vinci Dolci, Building 8, City Walk Boulevard, 3pm to 5.30pm (three slots), April 22 and 23, May 6 and 7, Dhs100 per person. Tel: (052) 587 7655

The Beach, JBR

Eataly

Looking to enjoy a delicious taste of Italy? If you dine at Eataly at The Beach during Dubai Food Festival, you’ll get a complimentary house drink with every main meal ordered. Make a day of it and book yourself into one of the myriad educational experiences on offer, from cooking classes to wine and cocktail tasting sessions (minimum 4 people).

Eataly, The Pavilion, The Beach, JBR, daily 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 561 1185,

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

An authentic ode to traditional Italian pizzeria’s, everyone is welcome at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele for a one-off pizza masterclass, where you’ll learn the secrets of making the perfect pizza from scratch. From preparing the perfect dough to selecting the freshest ingredients and achieving that crispy, delicious crust, you’ll be a master pizza maker in no time.

The Beach JBR, Dubai, 5pm, Thursday May 4. Tel: (0)4 548 4489

Find out more at citywalk.ae and thebeach.ae