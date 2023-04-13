This under-development destination is becoming a cool spot for foodies…

If you’ve heard people talking about Keturah Reserve, here’s why. Tucked away in Nad Al Sheeba, Keturah this luxury new real estate development has been constructed to connect with the natural environment, using biophilic design. A fusion of modernity, simplicity and nature, Keturah Reserve’s array of apartments, townhouses, leisure and retail facilities are still under construction, but there are elements that are beginning to open. Inside Matcha padel club, an array of restaurants are now welcoming guests.

Here are the four restaurants at Keturah Reserve that you need to check out.

Fiya

As part of the expansive facilities at the new Matcha padel club in Meydan comes a restaurant from homegrown heavyweight and the UAE’s main pitmaster, the legendary Hattem Mattar. A community eatery that puts fire-based cooking at its heart, meat is the star of the show at Fiya. There are four main fires, while the open concept grill – the only one of its kind in Dubai – does the bulk of the work. All of this is surrounded by a completely unique olive tree environment, that gives a feeling of being completely at one with the natural surrounds.

Fiya, Keturah Reserve, Matcha Meydan, daily from 5pm. @fiya.dxb

Kunafeh Bakery Dubai

A vibrant Australian bakery arrives on a rooftop in Dubai, bringing ingredients and passion from the shores of Palestine. Conceived and operated by The Bearded Bakers, who are known for their pop-ups around Australia, these crafty bakers serve Knafeh that’s so good you’ll be licking your plate. This welcoming group of bakers is also known for their vivacious attitude, frequently jiving away while preparing their sweet Palestinian goods. Expect Knafeh, Arabic ice cream, Moroccan tea and homemade lemonade.

Kunafeh Bakery Dubai, Keturah Reserve, Dubai, Thursday to Sunday, 8pm to 1am. @knafehdubai

Corrado’s Pizzeria

One of the most scenic pizza spots to hit the city, Corrado’s sits surrounded by olive trees and overlooks the twinkling Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline. Serving piping hot authentic pizzas, utilising fresh Italian ingredients. What to order? Try their signature pizza, with crushed tomatoes, stracciatella burrata, basil, and drizzled with the finest extra virgin olive oil. But make sure to get there early, as this venue operates on a first come first serve basis.

Corrado’s Pizzeria, Matcha padel club Medydan, Keturah Reserve, Dubai, Tuesday to Sunday, 6pm to 11pm. @corrados.dxb

Home Bakery

With multiple locations throughout the city, Home Bakeries’ delectable treats can now be enjoyed at its newest location on the tranquil grounds of the Matcha Club in Meydan. Founded by Hind Al Mulla, who has a passion for creating fresh home-baked goods, her goodies are irresistible and will satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth. Tuck into your next pastry with a creamy coffee between the olive trees of the Matcha Club.

Home Bakery, Matcha padel club Medydan, Ketura Reserve, Dubai, @homebakery_kitchen

Images: provided