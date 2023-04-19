Pass Go and proceed directly to free parking…

So that you and your family can make the most of the Eid holiday, parking in the capital’s Mawaqif parking bays will be free from Thursday April 20 until the end of the holiday (could be Sunday, April 23, or Monday April 24).

Whether you’re spending the long weekend with family, friends or contently on your lonesome, What’s On is offering a stream of inspiration for how best to spend your time. And free parking makes it just that little bit easier.

For whom the Darb tolls

The suspension of Darb charges, that is the toll that is usually collected from charging gates on several of the city’s bridges, will also begin on the morning of Thursday April 20 until the end of the holiday (could be Sunday, April 23, or Monday April 24). From then on charges will return to the usual peak hours of between 7am to 9am, and from 5pm to 7pm.

يعلن مركز النقل المتكامل في إمارة أبوظبي عن مواعيد العمل في جميع خدماته خلال عطلة عيد الفطر المبارك من 20 إلى 23 أبريل 2023 كل عام وأنتم بخير! pic.twitter.com/ITNZsdpmVX — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) April 19, 2023

Customer Happiness Centres

Will be closed from Thursday April 20 until the end of the holiday (could be Sunday, April 23, or Monday April 24).

Public transport

Buses will continue to run on their regular day-appropriate schedule, but with an increased number of services over the full festive period. You can find the full timetable on the itc.gov.ae website. Ferries will also continue to run on their standard schedules. You can find the full timetable on the itc.gov.ae website.

Handy Helplines

DMT Service Support Centre: (800) 850

Taxi Service Call Centre: (600) 53 53 53

Images: Unsplash