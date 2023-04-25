New dining spots, performances and much more…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in the capital and we couldn’t be more delighted to have fun new things to do in Abu Dhabi. From where to dine to new attractions, there’s plenty of new ways to make the most of living in the UAE capital.

Here are 19 new things to do in Abu Dhabi.

Check in at a beautiful new hotel

For long-time Abu Dhabi residents, the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel is legendary, both as a key landmark, and as one of the oldest surviving family-friendly destinations in the capital. In recent years it was renovated and rebranded and has now reopened as Erth Abu Dhabi. Erth Abu Dhabi’s elegant yet understated accommodation features 237 rooms, 42 suites and 13 villas each incorporating locally sourced natural materials and embracing muted sand tones. Elsewhere, it’s home to Al Rimal – meaning sands – serves a carefully curated menu inspired by Emirati cuisine; Theatre by Erth, an enormous 631-seater auditorium; and Al Waryah Pool & Beach, which features a stunning 350m-long stretch of pristine private beach complete with plush cabanas, plus a range of water sports from kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding to jet skiing.

Erth Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Maqta, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road (near Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque). Tel: 800 3784. @erth.uae

Wine and dine at Ba:TE

This is the first of three fresh openings overlooking Abu Dhabi’s stunning Eastern Mangroves. It’s a JoKo (Japanese/Korean) izakaya concept from Wawa Dining, with a menu that features a strong crudo, ceviche and sushi showing; Korean tacos; ramen, jjigae, black cod, Wagyu cuts and more. It also holds an exciting secret in its wardrobe in the form of a cool secret bar.

BaTE, Eastern Mangrove, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thur 5pm to 12am, Fri 5pm to 1am, Sat 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)2 632 5272, @bateabudhabi

Satisfy your coffee cravings at Cave Tapas

If you’re familiar with Al Qana, you’ll know this waterfront destination is any coffee lovers paradise. Alongside many other cool outlets, Cave Cafe has made quite an impression on the local foodie scene, with a plethora of audaciously-aesthetic menu items that will make your Instagram pop! What to order? The guacamole and salmon tostada, Spanish omelette or the cheesy brioche. Yum.

Cave Cafe, Al Qana, open daily 9am to midnight. @cave.tapas

Bask in a glamourous ladies’ night at Penelope’s

One of the most glamorous and elegant spots to hit Abu Dhabi’s dining scene in recent months is undoubtedly Penelope’s. Taking inspiration from the jazz age of the French Riviera, this marina-side spot fuses archaic glamour and contemporary style, with a ladies’ night that will make your heart sing. All ladies will be treated to a complimentary bubbly tower and wine, from 8pm till 11pm. If you’re looking to eat – you’re in luck, with four dishes and three signature cocktails on offer for Dhs200 for all the lovely ladies.

Penelope’s, Yas Island, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, Wed to Sun 8pm to late. Tel: (0)50 204 2475, @penelopes.ae

Test out your fears at Adrenark Adventure

The just-opened Adrenark Adventure is a whopping 54,000 square foot adventure destination right next to Pixoul Gaming. Homing 20 incredible different activities such as climbing walls, elevated rope courses, cheek-puffing thrill rides, bravery-testing stunt bag jumps and, for the first time in the UAE — a multi-level E-karting track that climbs three floors inside the building. Other attractions include the roll glider — using cutting-edge zipline technology, that allows riders to speed up and slow down on their merry trip of twists through the full winding course. You’ll find LED slides, treasure caves, bungee trampolines, and every toddler’s favourite thing in the world – soft play, with mini rides, slides and rope courses.

Adrenark Adventure, Al Qana, Rabdan Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 10pm, adrenark.com

Try out this new home-grown gem: Sticky Rice

This Dubai-based, homegrown gem, a Thai Restaurant run by an Emirati family, has now found its home in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. It’s an eatery with a big following in Dubai, built off the back of highly covetous, occasionally unpronounceable, Bangkokkian cuisine — pad krapow, tamarind chicken wings, kanom tom, tom yum and of course mango sticky rice.

Sticky Rice, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, 1pm to 11pm, @stickyriceae

Grab a coffee at cult-followed Joe and the Juice

Since opening its doors in Dubai in 2022, Joe and The Juice has taken the UAE by storm. And now the cult juice bar has landed in the capital, welcoming visitors in Yas Mall. Abu Dhabi residents can enjoy all of the signature drinks, dishes and coffees that the cafe is so famous for. The extensive menu includes all of the cult classics including their signature shakes, fresh juices and of course the sandwiches and bowls.

Joe and The Juice, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, open Mon to Thu 8am to 10pm and Fri to Sun 8am to 12am @joeandthejuiceuae

Feast at Zuma’s new Baikingu brunch

One of the most sought-after venues now has a way to experience all its luxury without completely breaking the bank. Zuma’s new Baikingu Brunch is practically faultless, with its wide variety of fresh products, ranging from sushi, sashimi, live robata cooking stations, assorted buffet starters, and a series of main courses that of course include the famous black cod. Running every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, it’s Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs595 with house and prosecco, and Dhs695 with champagne.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, soft Dhs495, house including prosecco Dhs595, champagne Dhs695, kids four to 12, Dhs195. Tel: (02) 401 5900, @zumaabudhabi

Experience Fontana at Marina Mall

Following a hugely successful run in Dubai, Fontana — the Middle East’s first travelling water circus, has now embarked on the Abu Dhabi leg of its UAE tour with performances taking place in a ‘Circus Tent’ at Marina Mall. The viewing venue will include a grandstand, offering tiered seating to ensure nobody misses out on the jaw-dropping action. The exquisitely choreographed experience was produced by Cirque du Liban, is brought to you by HAT Entertainment, and combines a thrilling blend of mind-bending illusion, astounding acrobatics, and feats courting visceral visual awe. Ticket prices start at Dhs90 for the Green seating and go up to Dhs300 for Gold which will get you ringside seats.

Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, 4pm and 7pm, Weds to Sun, from Dhs90. @fontanashow

Try out new celebrity chef restaurant, José by Pizarro

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers added a new string to its bow of culinary excellence with the arrival of José by Pizarro, now serving up little plates of paradise. If the name sounds familiar, it’s possibly because José Pizarro is a pretty big deal in the world of gastronomic ambassadorship, showing off the finer points of Spanish cuisine to the world.

José by Pizzaro, West Corniche, Etihad Tower, Conrad Hotel, Abu Dhabi, 5pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)2 811 5666, josepizarro.com

Get cultural at The Abrahamic Family House

This long-awaited beacon of tolerance is worth the trip to Abu Dhabi. It’s a masterpiece of modern architecture, housing places of worship for the three Abrahamic religions. This very special beacon of love, tolerance and peace, located in the Cultural District of Saadiyat Island, is open to the worshipping and visiting public. Entrance is free and we highly recommend booking in advance to secure yourself one of the facility’s expert ‘storytellers’. They’ll help you get the most out of your Abrahamic Family House Experience.

Jacques Chirac Street, Saadiyat Cultural District, free @abrahamicfh

Tantalise your taste buds at Huna

Food halls probably aren’t the first destinations that come to mind when you’re in the mood for a plateful of fancy food, but the brand new Huna at Yas Mall is all about dismantling those prejudices, with a Gourmet-Unit of casual-to-fine dining fire now serving in the capital. You’ll find Huna on the ground floor of the mall, towards the main entrance, opposite Hamley’s. Visually, it cuts a sharp design split from the mall — with softer lighting and a hawker-style community of restaurant fronts, a distinct ‘Asian Kitchen’ section and an Art Deco terrace dominated by an alfresco Habib Beirut counter. Restaurants include BB Social Dining, Tazal, Saigon, Taco Ville, Blu Fried Chicken, Elixir Bunn, Maxzi The Good Food Shop, Habib Beirut, Philotimos. There’s also the lush dessert of Orush; Al Rifai; Crazy Brownie; Royce Chocolate; Orient Delight; Simply Chef; SugarMoo; and Bella Delizioso.

Ground floor, Yas Mall, Sun to Thu 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight. @hunayas

Check out this pretty and pink venue

First opening in Al Wasl, and then a licensed outlet in DIFC, it was only a matter of time before Vibe Cafe made it’s way to the capital. You’ll find it in Khalifa City, a district that’s seen the quality and range of its culinary offering explode over the past couple of years. Love Vibe, is self-styled as more ‘grown-up’ version of its VIBE sisters — and whilst it maintains those brand standard electric aesthetics, other decorative elements present a more sophisticated facade.

Shop 10, Khalifa City Community Market, Khalifa City, Sector 32, 7am to 11pm (Ramadan hours 3pm to 3am). Tel: (02) 622 0393, @lovevibecafe

Experience virtual reality at Pixoul Gaming

Experience virtual reality and e-sports, at this new amusement and theme park. The VR component of Pixoul features 10 virtual and augmented reality games, alongside the first certified eSport academy in the region. The venue is home to a massive 800-seat capacity arena, which is capable of hosting international tournaments with additional space for spectators.

Pixoul Gaming, Al Qana Walk, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, Tel: (0)2 418 6699, pixoulgaming.com

Listen to gorgeous jazz at Raclette Brasserie & Cafe

This seaside French brasserie proudly sits on Mamsha’s shoreline, with a menu that will make the hearts of all French cuisine lovers sing. Guests can surrender to soulful and smooth jazz with Katty Gold every Thursday and Saturday from 8pm to 11pm, while the sea breeze dances through their hair. Kickstart the weekend with vibrant music, idyllic views and delicious dishes from mushroom vol-au-vent, seafood risotto, raclette, cordon bleu and much more…

Raclette Brasserie & Cafe, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, every Saturday 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 546 2277, @racletteuae

Spend the day at Reem Mall

A mega project which has been on our radar for a while is Reem Mall. Blossoming with lots of new ventures, guests can shop till they drop at high street brands, and refuel at one of the 85 new eateries. Still to come are a number of other gorgeous dining venues, as well as the iconic Snow Abu Dhabi.

Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (8)0 070 7070, reemmall.ae/en

Explore the gorgeous Erth Restaurant

The brand new and just aesthetically stunning Erth Restaurant at AlHosn operates a menu heavily influenced by local culinary flare. Dishes include deconstructed date cake, luqaimat, Bzar marinated beef short ribs , wagyu beef striploin, and fresh torched salmon crudo.

Erth Restaurant, AlHosn, Abu Dhabi, 9pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)58 600 6922, @erth.alhosn

Indulge in a Sunday roast at West to West Kitchen

Tuck into your next Sunday roast at West to West Kitchen. Named after the owners dual to dual heritage, of West Africa and West Indies, this venue cooks up some of the best flavours from these two regions. For your roast, your ‘joint options’ include roast chicken and roast lamb, side varieties include jollof rice; rice and peas; mac ‘n’ cheese; roast potatoes and plantains. The trimmings provided are Yorkshire puddings, roast vegetables and West to West gravy, and if you want to close out the meal on a sweet note — sticky toffee pudding with date sauce and either custard or ice cream is available for Dhs21.

West to West Kitchen, Al Bzaymi St, Najda, 3pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 671 9119, @westtowestkitchen

Travel to Paris by dining at La Serre

This Parisian-style bistro and boulangerie is another new addition to the dining scene at Yas Mall. An import from Dubai — it offers a wide range of French foodie flair to Champs on. From plats principal such as corn-fed chicken stuffed with comte cheese, turkey ham and roasted ratte potato with mushroom sauce; to more petite bites like watermelon salad with almond, mint and feta — a refreshing salad, perfect for a summers day. Because it’s a bakery you also get oven-fresh crunch baguettes, dainty quaint croissants and ooh la la, chunky tranches of traditional French toast.

La Serre, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thur 9am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)2 658 5835, @laserredubai

