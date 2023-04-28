Taking you from Friday night all the way into Sunday afternoon…

If you’re looking for a way to enjoy the best of Abu Dhabi’s restaurant scene, then a weekend brunch should do the ticket. Whether it’s a big buffet to fill your boots at, or a more refined a la carte offering, brunches in Abu Dhabi are varied and plentiful.

Here are the best weekend brunches in Abu Dhabi.

Alba Terrace

Saturday Spritz anyone? Take a trip to the Med and as you soak up the smooth sounds from live entertainer Marven, enjoy a signature charcuterie board and a roving burrata cheese trolley before savouring a herb-crusted veal Milanese or Alba’s famous pizza.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs365 with house drinks, Dhs465 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Amerigos

A culinary fiesta, Acapulco Saturday Brunch at Amerigos means enjoying delicious traditional Mexican delicacies made with fresh ingredients, bursting with flavour and transporting you straight to the streets of Acapulco. Wash it down with crafted cocktails, from margaritas to palomas.

Yas Plaza Hotels, Park Inn by Radisson Blu, Yas Island, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs69 for children, additional Dhs49 (adults) or Dhs29 (children) for a pool pass. Tel: (0)2 656 2000. @amerigosyasisland

Annex

Annex Saturday afternoons are wild. The three-storey social space’s alluring lounge transforms into an animal kingdom, where tasty bites are complemented by exclusive mixed drinks inspired by some of the most colourful characters of the jungle and deep, commercial house beats provide the perfect soundtrack to help begin Saturday celebrations.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Sat 3pm to 6pm, Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs295 with house drinks, Dhs395 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @annexabudhabi

AT25

You and your friends can make a splash in the pool, hit the dance floor, nibble on delicious bites and enjoy house drinks for only Dhs199 every Saturday at AT25’s brand new ‘Brunch & The Beats’. Keen to party on post-brunch? Let the good times roll with 10 drinks for a mere Dhs50.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs199 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad

Bubbalicious

A hall of famer on the UAE’s brunch scene, Bubbalicious at The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa features a massive selection from an array of international live cooking stations. Expect roasts, grills, sushi, seafood and much more. If dessert is more your thing, dig into the homemade chocolates, sweets, cakes, made-to-order crepes, ice cream and sorbets. Plus, drinks stations galore and live music courtesy of Marvin Lee.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs229 with soft drinks, Dhs339 with house drinks, Dhs559 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 616 9999. @westinabudhabi

Café del Mar

The UAE outpost of rave enclave, Café del Mar, already seems to have built up quite the following. The lagoon pool, boutique beach, and big Ibizan beats are a rare but very welcome combination for the scores of Abu Dhabi vibe-chasers and one of the most popular weekly appointments is the Saturday Barbecue Pool Party. This aquatic-fiesta takes place between 1pm and 5pm every Saturday and includes free-flow select beverages, unlimited plates from the barbecue, pool access, towels and a lounger.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs499. Tel: (0)50 402 2283. @cafedelmarabudhabi

Central

Welcome to the biggest family brunch on Yas Bay. At Central, expect an afternoon of live kids entertainment, face painting, arcade credits, activities for all ages, alongside a tasty menu and unlimited drinks. All packages include Dhs100 worth of arcade credits.

Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs350 with house drinks, Dhs250 for teens aged 12 to 21 years, Dhs150 for children aged six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 423 8311. @central_uae

Cooper’s

The Backyard at Cooper’s returns to Park Rotana featuring unlimited roasted ribs, braised brisket, fish ‘n’ chips, shepherd’s pie and more, complemented by bottomless drinks. Now with live entertainment with a resident DJ on the decks and live band.

Park Rotana – Abu Dhabi, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs279 with house drinks, Dhs329 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)2 657 3325. @coopersabudhabi

Coya Abu Dhabi

Prefer bevvy heavy brunches? Coya Abu Dhabi just introduced a new free-flowing beverage experience, with the option of house and premium beverages, including the iconic Pisco Sour and Veuve Clicquot champagne. The three-hour experience provides the perfect accompaniment to Coya’s expertly crafted à la carte menu, and its elegant Saturday Fin De Semana set menu. Coya’s resident DJs set the weekend mood with an unbeatable vibe, while guests enjoy an array of Coya’s authentic Peruvian delicacies. The three-hour beverage packages are available every Saturday, priced at Dhs225 for house beverages and Dhs350 for premium beverages, including Pisco Sours and Champagne (note: the beverage package is not available after 2.30pm). The Fin de Semana set menu is still also available Fridays, 2.30pm to 4.00pm and Sundays. 12.30pm to 4pm with selected beverages.

Coya Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Saturdays. Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

Dai Pai Dong

In our opinion, dim sum is one of the most delicious ways to brunch, and Dai Pai Dong is one of the best in town. Past the enormous dragon sculpture in Rosewood Abu Dhabi, you’ll find elite-tier prawn with truffle dumplings, beef short ribs, barbecue chicken puffs and killer crispy shrimp wontons, as well as Cantonese roasted duck rolls, non-halal sui mai, and a barbecue live station. Show up on a Sunday with an entourage and go slow – yum cha brunches are a marathon not a sprint.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Sun noon to 6pm (three-hour slots), Dhs298 with soft drinks, Dhs428 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 813 5588. @daipaidongad

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

A bubbly Italian weekend brunch for Dhs240 per person. That’s the signature deal at Dino’s where guests enjoy Italian delights and assorted desserts alongside free-flowing cocktails, grape and bubbly.

Pearl Rotana, Sat and Sun noon to 4pm, Dhs180 with soft drinks, Dhs240 with house drinks, half price for children. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)2 307 5555. @dinosbistroitaliano

Filini Garden

Step into a dreamy afternoon of food, drinks, and live music at The Garden Brunch at Filini Garden. Brunch favorites from classic eggs Benedict to seafood and charcuterie platters and served alongside a wide selection of cocktails, grape, and ale.

Yas Plaza Hotels, Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs299 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 656 2000. @filinigarden

Giornotte

While Giornotte has all the marking of a great hotel brunch, we particularly like how the chefs drop by tables to deliver a few of their own culinary creations. It makes for a more personal and interactive brunch. Elsewhere, expect a wide yet elegant buffet and several live stations, with pass-around trolleys offering gourmet food and drinks.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Khor Al Maqta’a,Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks, Dhs650 bubbly, Dhs175 for children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)2 818 8203. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Hakkasan

If you’re looking for the ultimate mark of excellence for a restaurant in a great city, look no further than the Michelin Guide. Recently, Michelin announced its star selections for Abu Dhabi and three spots were awarded one Michelin star, including Hakkasan. No wonder then that its Friday Hakka night brunch is regarded as one of the best in town. Expect a curated menu of the brand’s signature bites, starting with the supreme Peking duck with caviar as well as a selection of Hakkasan’s most popular dim sum, salt and pepper squid and Jasmine tea-smoked wagyu beef ribs.

Emirates Palace, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs438 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

LPM Restaurant & Bar Abu Dhabi

About as elegant as they come, La Vie en Rosé Sunday brunch features chic cuisine and elegant cocktails that express LPM’s concept of sharing, Riviera-style. Say oui to the iconic burrata, snails in garlic butter, grilled lamb cutlets and vanilla crème brulee. It’s one of the best for a reason.

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island Abu Dhabi, Sun noon to 4.30pm, Dhs375 per person. Tel: (0)2 692 9600. @lpmabudhabi

Nahaam

If you’re brunching at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, you’re probably already expecting the best. Nahaam continues to live up to the challenge, albeit with a brand-new British twist. The buffet now presents the best of Blighty, including bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie, fish ‘n’ chip boxes, a top-quality carvery and much more. Expect Union Jack bunting overhead, live music throughout and a general Jubilee-style atmosphere every Saturday at the aptly named ‘Pardon My Brunch.’

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs375 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks and Prosecco, Dhs795 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @pardonmybrunch

Oak Room

Welcoming the gastronomes of the city and beyond, you and your fellow epicures will be able to delve into incredible cuisine from 7pm in the oak-panelled, award-winning restaurant in The Abu Dhabi Edition. As you take your seat to the backdrop of the smooth, dulcet tones of the live entertainment, enjoy Oak Room’s famed signature sourdough and marmite butter before tucking into wagyu flank steak 6+, confit of duck or pan seared black cod, accompanied by piquant garden salad and delicious triple cooked chips.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Sat 7pm to 11pm, Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs465 with house drinks, Dhs585 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @oakroomabudhabi

PJ O’Reilly’s

An oldie but a goodie, PJ’s long-standing Hog Fest brunch is not just tasty good, it’s wallet-friendly too, with unlimited non-halal food platters, signature pub grub and free-flowing house drinks from Dhs225.

Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 with house drinks. @pjspubabudhabi

Sim Sim

Whoever said size doesn’t matter has clearly never visited Sim Sim’s mammoth Market Brunch at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas. It’s so big that guests are given maps of the brunch layout to prevent diners from getting lost. Almost every cuisine on the planet has a home here with everything from Mexican to Italian stands, Indian tandoors, mezze, an enormous cheese station, and a huge grilling counter over the bridge. It’s organised chaos where drinks are topped up swiftly at tables and family fun ensues. Too full to move? Check out the hotel’s brunch and stay package from Dhs1,900 for two people.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs390 with soft drinks, Dhs515 with house drinks, Dhs615 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)2 697 0000. @saadiyatrotana

Stills Restaurant & Bar

If you had to dream up your perfect brunch spot, would it include a dedicated burger station and BBQ hub? If so, make your way to Stills for their Saturday Daydream brunch complete with live music from singer Anastasia and free-flowing drinks.

Yas Plaza Hotels, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Yas Island, Sat 4pm to 7pm, Dhs189 with soft drinks, Dhs289 with house drinks, Dhs349 with bubbly, Dhs79 for children seven to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)2 656 3000. @stillsyasisland

St Regis Abu Dhabi

Marvel at an electrifying champagne sabering ritual. Engage in an immersive rum tasting experience. Explore a dedicated homemade chocolate room. And feast on an almost overwhelming array of delicious international delicacies. This is The Project Brunch at the Terrace on the Corniche and it’s going to knock your brunching socks off.

St Regis Abu Dhabi, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs400 with house drinks, Dhs550 bubbly. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. @stregisabudhabi

UVA

Chic new wine bar & lounge UVA, located in Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, has launched an impressive Saturday evening brunch deal that includes three hours of free-flowing selected drinks, plus three choice dishes from the brunch food menu for Dhs249 per person.

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Sat 4pm to 8pm, Dhs249 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 201 4131. @marriottalforsan

The WB Abu Dhabi

The What’s On Highly Commended Brunch 2023 takes place at The Director’s Club every Saturday in the ever-entertaining Yas Island hotel The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton. Food champions New York favourites with sharing-style appetisers featuring truffle mac and cheese croquettes, old bay prawn po’ boys and oysters Rockefeller, followed by mains such as chargrilled Tomahawk steak carved tableside on a trolley, smoked beef brisket, grilled jumbo prawns and ending with a good ol’ fashioned New York cheesecake. Following brunch, guests can head to the hotel’s rooftop lounge, The Overlook, and unwind over drinks, while enjoying the sunset. Drinks packages start at Dhs99 per hour.

The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with premium drinks, Dhs475 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

West Bay Lounge

Head to West Bay and enjoy the gastronomic revelry of a waterfront Saturday brunch. On the complex there’s a health club, and spa; a recently opened wave pool and lazy river combo; and a brand sparking new adventure playground with elevated rope-line assault course. Access to the West Bay leisure facilities comes free with the house and premium West Bay Lounge brunch packages.

West Bay Lounge at West Bay Abu Dhabi, Corniche Rd, Al Bateen, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs379 with house drinks, Dhs479 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 692 4375. @westbayabudhabi

Yas Island Rotana

This family-friendly retro-themed brunch extends all the way from Blue Grill to Choices restaurants and features several live cookings stations and a barbecue area. You’ll also find a dedicated kids’ corner buffet, plenty of children’s activities and entertainment, and live musical entertainment by Daniela on the saxophone. Plus, all guests enjoy pool access with brunch.

Yas Plaza Hotels, Yas Island Rotana, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 656 4000. @bluegrill_yasisland

Zuma

There’s a fresh format for Zuma’s newly named Baikingu Brunch. Incorporating all the best that Zuma has to offer, brunch kicks off with a selection of starters, including Zuma’s signature shrimp tempura, crispy fried squid, as well as an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Plus, options from the live robata cooking station, followed by signature main courses, including miso marinated black cod, jumbo tiger prawns, and grilled Australian wagyu ribeye, finishing things off with an assortment of desserts featuring sorbet, ice cream, chocolate and exotic fruits from the eclectic food display.

Zuma Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs595 with Prosecco, Dhs695 with Champagne, Dhs1955 for children aged four to 12. Tel: (0)2 401 5900. @zumaabudhabi