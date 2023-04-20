It follows a temporary Ramadan closure…

Bollywood Parks Dubai, part of Dubai Parks & Resorts, has closed down. The park, one of four theme parks at Dubai Parks & Resorts, took to Instagram to announce that it has closed down effective immediately, Thursday April 20.

The park had already been closed for Ramadan, although the closure had been advertised as temporary. On Instagram, the theme park added that “the iconic Raj Mahal will continue to be available for private events.”

Signing off, Bollywood Parks Dubai extended a ‘special thanks’ to “all our guests, partners, and teams for bringing the music and colours of Bollywood to life.”

When it opened as part of the four-piece theme park emporium in 2016, Bollywood Parks Dubai became the world’s first theme park dedicated to the world of Bollywood. Inside, there were seven zones all based on iconic Bollywood movie references, and a total of 26 rides for thrill-seekers to enjoy.

But it’s not all bad news.

The remaining three parks – Legoland Dubai, Legoland Waterpark and Motiongate, remain open as normal. The shopping and dining destination, Riverland, will also remain open. And there’s more to come. In October 2022, Real Madrid F.C announced a partnership with Dubai Parks & Resorts to open the world’s first Real Madrid destination theme park. It’s expected to open some time in 2023 and will feature a range of Real Madrid inspired interactions such as a museum, rides and football skill games.