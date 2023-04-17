Sponsored: Treat yourself to a desert escape…

With Eid fast approaching, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to spend your time off. It’s looking like a long weekend will be on the cards, so why not book the ultimate desert staycation with Al Maha Desert Resort?

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and immerse yourself in nature with one of Al Maha’s luxurious suites overlooking the dunes. Found in Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa boasts 42 secluded suites with private temperature-controlled pools.

Especially for Eid, guests can enjoy a two-night stay with premium sparkling beverage upon arrival, gastronomic dining experience at Al Diwaan, romantic deck dinner, camel trekking to the sundowner with an additional desert activity of your choice and a 60-minute spa treatment for you and your guest, with prices starting from Dhs4,950++ per night.

The resort also offers their evergreen full board package inclusive of two desert activities, as well as the Spa Indulgence stay where desert activities can be traded in for a selected treatment at the Timeless Spa, which starts from Dhs4,750++.

To make your stay even more memorable, you can also book a Dune Dining experience, with a bespoke dinner set-up of antique flame torches, and exquisite Persian carpets, will create the perfect setting for an intimate dining experience within the grounds of the Arabian desert.

If you prefer to stay in your suite, there’s also Deck Dining, where you’ll dine alfresco on your own private veranda with spectacular views of the conservation reserve and indulge in international and indigenous delicacies for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Or in the morning, plunge into your private swimming pool and indulge in a floating breakfast overlooking the breathtaking Arabian desert landscape.

marriott.com