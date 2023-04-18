Sponsored: We can already smell the popcorn…

When it comes to long weekend plans in Dubai, there’s plenty you can get up to and film buffs have plenty of flicks lined up for them at Roxy Cinemas this Eid.

There are a number of new highly anticipated movies releasing over Eid break including John Wick: Chapter 4, Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dungeons and Dragons, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (for Bollywood fans) and more.

To help you make the most of your cinema experience, Roxy Cinemas has a number of value combos perfect for the solo cinephile, couples and even families starting from Dhs30.

From the concession stand, there’s your classic popcorn, nachos and hotdogs and for bigger bites, there’s a wide range of delicious pizzas (truffle and mushroom, pepperoni, butter chicken pizza), Korean chicken burger (above), crispy halloumi sticks, baked stuffed jalapenos and more.

On Roxy’s Platinum menu, you can indulge in tacos, baos, fresh salads, delicious mains and decadent desserts. You will be able to order it from the dedicated Platinum lounge or directly from your seat – so you won’t have to miss a second of the action unfolding on the screen.

Each Roxy Cinema is unique and worth a visit. At the new Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall, cinema-goers will be treated to the biggest screen in the Middle East and North Africa. Roxy Xtreme is bigger than two standard tennis courts put together.

At Boxpark, your boutique experience includes plush retro elements with cutting-edge audio-visual technology. Over in Al Khawaneej, you’ll get the Diamind experience where you can enjoy your film in luxury. Think reclining armchairs, the latest audio-visual technology and more. For another VIP experience, head to Roxy Outdoor at Galleria Al Barsha where you’ll have plush comfy couches and food and drinks you can enjoy on individual tables.

Over at The Beach, JBR, watch the film and then head on over to one of 40 restaurants located in Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach residential area; and in City Walk, you’ll have high-end international retailers, upscale gourmet destinations and more at your disposal.

Over Eid, you will also be thrilled to know that Roxy Cinema has extended its operating hours across all its venues opening the screens from 10am to 2am (last show).

See you at the cinema!

theroxycinemas.com